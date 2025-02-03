Scotsman leader: Sir Keir Starmer should seek closer trading ties with the EU

​Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China demonstrate need to forge strong relationships with nearest neighbours​​​​​​​

US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China should serve as a salutary reminder to Sir Keir Starmer on the importance of strong trading relationships.

The Prime Minister is due to meet European Council leaders on Monday in a bid to “reset” the relationship with the trade bloc almost exactly five years after the UK left the EU.

Recent polling suggests 55 per cent of the UK public now back rejoining the EU, with the same proportion saying that leaving the bloc was the wrong decision. Only 30 per cent said Brexit had been the right decision, and just 11 per cent said they thought leaving the EU had been a success.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses media following the imposition of a raft of tariffs by US President Donald Trump against Canada, Mexico and China | AP

Support for rejoining is likely to be higher still in Scotland, with Scots having voted 62-38 in favour of Remain in 2016.

As he begins his second term as President, Mr Trump has taken a wrecking ball to relations with his country’s three biggest trading partners, imposing tariffs of 25 per cent on goods from Mexico and Canada, and 10 per cent on imports from China. Canada, Mexico and China have all said they will introduce retaliatory measures in response.

Mr Trump has demonstrated his willingness to follow through on the tariffs threats he made during the presidential election campaign - and Sir Keir should take note. If the US president is willing to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Canada, there is no reason to believe he might not do the same to the UK. Scotland’s whisky industry would be particularly adversely affected by such a move.

In Brussels this week, Sir Keir should seek talks on deepening trading ties. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said a customs union with the EU remains a “red line” for the UK government, but a more sensible approach might be to leave nothing off the table.