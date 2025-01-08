Why John Swinney's warning about medicine rationing was actually a threat
As a somewhat over-excited First Minister sounded increasingly dire warnings about the consequences of MSPs voting down the SNP’s proposed Budget for the next financial year, Anas Sarwar calmly took the heat out of the debate by saying Scottish Labour would abstain, meaning it should now be passed.
Crisis averted, ordinary Scots can breathe a sigh of relief. John Swinney’s most alarming suggestions – that NHS operations could have to be cancelled and medicines “rationed” – are no longer a threat, if they ever really were.
The idea he wanted to put in voters’ heads was that it would have been entirely the fault of the SNP’s opponents if the grim picture he was so keen to paint had ever become a reality. This, however, is simply not true.
A real catastrophe
As the ruling party, the SNP have a duty to ensure a Budget is passed. No one else can do it. It is their responsibility and theirs alone. And, as a minority government, they are required to cut a deal with another party. This is the plain and simple reality.
Therefore, Swinney’s warnings actually contained an implicit threat that the SNP would choose not to pass a Budget – even if that led to cancelled operations and medicine rationing – over making what they considered to be unacceptable concessions to other parties. Essentially, he was countenancing inflicting a real catastrophe upon Scotland, for the sake of the SNP getting their own way.
The Scottish Parliament’s voting system was designed to virtually require parties to cooperate. This is how it is supposed to work.
In a remarkable political achievement, the SNP won a majority in 2011 and more recently were able to rely on formal support from the Scottish Greens to pass legislation, thanks to the Bute House Agreement, until the parties abruptly fell out last year. Ministers have become used to having things their own way and railroading their plans through parliament.
The Budget crisis may have subsided, but if the Scottish Government is to do anything much of note between now and the 2026 election, the First Minister will need to reconsider the dangers of taking such a high-handed approach to cross-party negotiations.
