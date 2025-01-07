Scottish Budget set to pass following Labour announcement
The Scottish budget is set to pass after Scottish Labour confirmed it will abstain from the vote.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar says his party will abstain because he knows the budget “will pass anyway” as the SNP has the support of at least one other opposition party.
As the SNP is now a minority government in Holyrood, it needs the backing of at least one other opposition party to pass the 2025/26 budget.
However if all 22 Labour MSPs abstain, the nationalists will have the numbers they need for the budget to pass.
Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland, Mr Sarwar said: “From our perspective we would have voted for this budget if it offered a new direction.
“But as it currently stands, we will not vote this budget down.
“We will abstain because it will pass anyway, it has the votes from at least one other political party so we will not vote against it, we will abstain.”
He added: “We were really pleased with a record settlement for the Scottish Government with £5 billion of additional money to spend.
“We wanted that to be game-changing money not just in where the money was spent, but how it was spent, and setting out a new direction.
“But that won’t come from this budget.
“The only chance for change is the election in 2026 and the election of a Labour government.”
First Minister John Swinney is due to lead a Scottish Government debate on the budget later this afternoon, while the parliament’s finance and public administration committee will meet for a budget scrutiny sessions this morning.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.