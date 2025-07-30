Why grim new healthy life expectancy figures must be a wake-up call for ailing Scotland
The birth of a baby should be a joyful event. However, new statistics showing healthy life expectancy in Scotland has fallen to a near-ten-year low are a reminder about the state of our ailing nation and how the legacy we are bequeathing to our children is becoming increasingly poor.
According to the National Records of Scotland, baby girls born between 2021 and 2023 can look forward to 60 years of good health, while the boys can expect 59 years and seven months. Both figures have been falling since 2014-2016.
Total life expectancy in Scotland has also been declining although not as quickly as healthy life expectancy, which means the youngest generation can expect to spend an increasing proportion of their lives in ill health.
Economy, poverty and NHS all connected
There are stark differences between different parts of Scotland. For example, in Perth and Kinross, males are forecast to have 65.4 years of healthy life, compared with just 52.6 in North Ayrshire and 53.2 in North Lanarkshire.
One explanation for this is deprivation, which makes getting the economy going, tackling poverty and restoring the NHS to its former greatness even greater priorities for our politicians than they already are. These three issues are interconnected, as poor people have little money to spend and sick people may not be able to work.
Treating illnesses and conditions promptly so that people can get off disability benefits and return to work, as many wish to do, is one way to increase productivity and thereby put more money in everyone’s pockets.
Clearly, entrenched cultural attitudes towards alcohol, junk food and exercise in Scotland do not help. And while old habits can be difficult to change – even when we know just how bad for us they are – we do need to try and governments need to help.
This is what makes the lack of serious action to turn Scotland into a sporting nation so disappointing. It would take leadership, organisation and a degree of funding, but the potential rewards would far outweigh any initial outlay.
If we want to live happier, healthier and longer lives, exercise really does hold the key.
