Why Scotland must become a sporting nation to save children from 'happiness recession'
According to the Children’s Society, teenagers are facing a “happiness recession” with British 15-year-olds having the lowest average ‘life satisfaction’ out of 27 European countries. This comes amid levels of bad behaviour and violence in classrooms so bad that parents have threatened to take their children out on strike.
Covid clearly had an effect on children worldwide, but this country seemed to have been particularly badly affected. Educationalists are warning of a “behaviour bubble” in schools as children at primary school during the lockdowns – and therefore missed out on the development of social skills – enter their teenage years, when youngsters tend to be more disruptive.
It is undoubtedly difficult for governments to legislate for happiness. And many of the reasons why children are unhappy are connected to wider issues of poverty and the lacklustre state of the economy. It is hard to be optimistic about the future if your parents are struggling to make ends meet and there seems little prospect that your life will be any better.
Children priced out
However, there is at least one area in which politicians can make a real difference – and that is sport. Unlike countries such as Sweden and Australia, in Scotland, sport is often viewed as an optional extra, something that is nice for children to do but not particularly important. Rising prices to use sporting facilities also mean it is increasingly out of reach for the poorest.
This situation, we suggest, must change, given physical fitness has clear and proven benefits for mental and physical health. Instilling a sporting culture in our children is something that could be done, if there is the political will. It would not necessarily need to cost large amounts of public money, given the public goodwill such an endeavour would attract.
If the SNP can’t be persuaded, it feels like an open goal for Labour as it prepares to mount a serious challenge at the next Scottish Parliament election.
Young people are naturally energetic. If this can be harnessed at a young age, the joy and well-being that being fit brings could be a life-long boon for millions. Scotland must strive to become a sporting nation.
