Former First Minister Humza Yousaf plays football with children in Ayr (Picture: Andy Buchanan/pool) | Getty Images

With unhappiness and bad behaviour among school children at alarmingly high levels, Scotland should respond by embracing a sporting culture that could transform life for many

According to the Children’s Society, teenagers are facing a “happiness recession” with British 15-year-olds having the lowest average ‘life satisfaction’ out of 27 European countries. This comes amid levels of bad behaviour and violence in classrooms so bad that parents have threatened to take their children out on strike.

Covid clearly had an effect on children worldwide, but this country seemed to have been particularly badly affected. Educationalists are warning of a “behaviour bubble” in schools as children at primary school during the lockdowns – and therefore missed out on the development of social skills – enter their teenage years, when youngsters tend to be more disruptive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is undoubtedly difficult for governments to legislate for happiness. And many of the reasons why children are unhappy are connected to wider issues of poverty and the lacklustre state of the economy. It is hard to be optimistic about the future if your parents are struggling to make ends meet and there seems little prospect that your life will be any better.

Children priced out

However, there is at least one area in which politicians can make a real difference – and that is sport. Unlike countries such as Sweden and Australia, in Scotland, sport is often viewed as an optional extra, something that is nice for children to do but not particularly important. Rising prices to use sporting facilities also mean it is increasingly out of reach for the poorest.

Former First Minister Humza Yousaf plays football with children in Ayr (Picture: Andy Buchanan/pool) | Getty Images

This situation, we suggest, must change, given physical fitness has clear and proven benefits for mental and physical health. Instilling a sporting culture in our children is something that could be done, if there is the political will. It would not necessarily need to cost large amounts of public money, given the public goodwill such an endeavour would attract.

If the SNP can’t be persuaded, it feels like an open goal for Labour as it prepares to mount a serious challenge at the next Scottish Parliament election.