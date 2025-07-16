Darren McGarvey joins coalition Health Equals demanding government action as new data reveals stark regional divide in life expectancy

Award-winning author Darren McGarvey joined Minister Ashley Dalton and MPs from across the political spectrum yesterday to demand urgent government action on health inequalities that are cutting lives short by up to 16 years in some parts of the UK.

The Scottish rapper and social commentator, who grew up in poverty in Glasgow, told a packed parliamentary reception that health inequality had become a "political emergency" that could no longer be ignored.

Speaking to more than 80 organisations and 77 MPs at the Health Equals coalition event, McGarvey said: "I grew up in a working-class community in Glasgow where poverty, addiction, and early death were part of everyday life. I saw how where you live, what you earn, and the stress you carry, can shape your health.

"These aren't just statistics, they're stories like mine, repeating across the UK. Your postcode should never decide how long you live."

Daren McGarvey and Maureen Burke

Stark regional divide revealed

The event highlighted new data showing people in some areas of England and Wales are more than twice as likely to die before age 75 compared to other regions. The North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber have the highest rates of premature death, while London has the lowest.

The coalition, which includes Mind, the British Red Cross, Citizens Advice and Crisis, is calling for a cross-government strategy to tackle what it describes as the "building blocks of health" - quality housing, stable employment and clean air.

Public Health Minister Ashley Dalton, who attended the event, acknowledged the government's role in addressing the crisis. "Tackling persistent health inequalities is a key aim of our mission to make the NHS fit for the future," she said. "We are determined to ensure that where you live no longer determines how long you live."

Public concern grows

Polling commissioned by Health Equals revealed growing public alarm about the nation's health, with 53% believing physical health in the UK is getting worse. Almost all adults (95%) reject the idea that individuals alone are responsible for staying healthy, with 72% saying government shares responsibility.

The event was hosted by Afzal Khan MP, whose Manchester Rusholme constituency sits in the bottom 25% for life expectancy at just 77 years.

Paul McDonald, Chief Campaigns Officer at Health Equals, described health inequality as "a national crisis hiding in plain sight".

"The data shows that people in some areas of England and Wales are twice as likely to die before 75 than people in other areas," he said. "This reflects deep-rooted inequality tied to where people live, work, and learn."

Government commitment tested

The campaign comes after the government committed in its 10-Year Health Plan to halve the gap in healthy life expectancy between the richest and poorest regions. However, campaigners argue this requires action far beyond the NHS, encompassing housing, education, employment and environmental policy.

The cross-party nature of yesterday's event - with Labour, Liberal Democrat and Independent MPs in attendance - suggests growing political consensus that health inequality represents one of the most pressing challenges facing modern Britain.