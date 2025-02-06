Why even more delays to Glen Rosa ferry would create huge, unavoidable election issue for SNP

Shipyard boss is unable to say whether a possible delay to the delivery of the Glen Rosa ferry, due in September, could be ‘weeks or months’

Another day, another ferry story. While the infamous ‘painted on’ windows at its 2017 launch made the Glen Sannox the poster vessel for scandalously late ferries, there was always its equally laggardly sister ship, the Glen Rosa, tagging along behind.

Now we hear there’s a “risk” Rosa could miss its delivery deadline of September. Asked whether the potential delay could be “weeks or months”, shipyard firm Ferguson Marine’s interim chief executive John Petticrew told a committee of MSPs: “I really don’t know.”

The MV Glen Rosa was launched in April last year and is due to be handed over to ferry firm CalMac in September (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Well, if the delay turns out to be anything approaching eight months, then expect SNP ministers to start to get decidedly nervous. The next Scottish Parliament election is due to be held on May 7 next year.