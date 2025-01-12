Long-delayed new island ferry Glen Sannox finally makes maiden voyage

CalMac ferry was originally due to enter service in 2018

The long-delayed Glen Sannox ferry leaving the Ferguson Marine shipyard on the Clyde. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell | Getty Images

A long-delayed new CalMac ferry has finally launched passenger services - more than six-and-a-half years later than planned.

Glen Sannox made its maiden voyages from Troon on the Ayrshire coast to Brodick, on the Isle of Arran, and back on Sunday afternoon.

The inaugural sailings were brought forward from Monday morning, when the first sailings to and from the island were pencilled in.

CalMac is warning that the first sailings leaving Troon and Brodick on Monday morning could be affected by a forecast for high winds.

Glen Sannox had been hit by a number of snagging issues ahead of its launch, including toilet and hydraulic system, however Calmac said these had now been resolved.

A spokesman said: “Following positive progress over the weekend, CalMac crew operated the 12:45pm from Troon and 14:35pm from Brodick in place of MV Alfred.

“The sailings marked the first time foot passengers, cars and HGVs boarded and travelled aboard MV Glen Sannox.

“The sailing from Troon carried 38 passengers and 15 cars. The return from Brodick carried 154 foot passengers, 53 cars and two commercial vehicles.”

CalMac chief executive Duncan Mackison said: “Operating a test run gave the crew a fantastic opportunity to stress test the vessel and ensure the experience people have aboard is optimal before she formally enters service.

“A massive effort has gone into getting MV Glen Sannox to this stage. Everyone at CalMac is excited to have her in the fleet and serving Arran.”

Is is one of two new Arran ferries which were ordered a decade ago from the Ferguson Marine shipyard on the Clyde. They were originally due to have entered service by the middle of 2018.

But they have suffered a long series of setbacks and delays, with their costs soaring from £97m to more than £400m.

Glen Rosa, Glen Sannox's new sister vessel, is due to be handed over to CalMac in September.

The contracts for the two vessels were awarded in 2015, the year after the shipyard was rescued from administration by businessman Jim McColl. The shipyard was brought back into public ownership by the Scottish Government in 2019.

The new Arran ferries are expected to sail to and from Troon, instead of Ardrossan, which is closer to Brodick, for several years due to the need to carry out major improvement works at the former.

One of CalMac's veteran vessels, Caledonian Isles, will start running to Arran again at the end of March after a 14-month absence for major repairs.

Glen Sannox, which has become the second-largest vessel in the CalMac fleet, has space for 852 passengers and 127 vehicles. Its largest ship, Loch Seaforth, operates between Ullapool and Stornoway, on the Isle of Lewis.

Speaking previously about Glen Sannox, Mr Mackison said: “We think people will be really impressed - they’ll like the look of her and enjoy the experience.

“People will notice first of all, if they are in a vehicle, the size of the vehicle deck space comes across as being much, much bigger.

“It’s a completely open space. There’s no central divide that you get on the older vessels.

“People will get a sense of being in a very much bigger central space. The other thing will be the quality of the passenger accommodation - people will appreciate the level of comfort.