There have been “lots of lessons learned” from the building of the delayed and overbudget Glen Sannox, the chief executive of CalMac has said.

Duncan Mackison said there was a “big sigh of relief” as the vessel formally entered service.

The Glen Sannox completed its first scheduled passenger voyage on Monday, leaving Troon just after 6.50am and arriving in Brodick at around 8.15am.

The ship, along with its sister vessel the Glen Rosa, are years late and have cost more than £400 million – four times the original estimate. But after completing the first voyage on Sunday, CalMac said it had overcome some last-minute snags on the vessel.

However, part of the anchor system requires a replacement, which is expected to arrive in early February.

Mr Mackison was asked if lessons from the building of the Glen Sannox could be learned to help bring the Glen Rosa into service quicker.

“We’d certainly like to do that,” he told the BBC. “And there have been lots of lessons learned, not just about the construction of the vessels and how best to do that but also bringing them into service and how they operate when they are in service.

“So we are optimistic that will add some value to this process.”

A number of ferry services were cancelled on Monday due to the weather, but the Glen Sannox was still able to formally enter service.

Mr Mackison said that was because it was a “modern” and “resilient vessel”.

Asked what it meant for Arran residents, he said: “I think for the people that live on Arran it really means two things. It means a modern, large vessel with a lot of capacity.

“And secondly, perhaps more importantly, it means a more resilient vessel, a vessel which is able to sail in more challenging conditions.”

The CalMac chief said the Glen Sannox’s dual fuel system were both working well, describing the system as “reliable, flexible and easy to operate”.

Passengers onboard the journey also welcomed the arrival of the vessel. Angus, who is visiting Arran to climb Goat Fell with his colleagues, said: “We’re here for our work team building exercise, so we’re planning on climbing Goat Fell and getting the ferry back later.

“It’s a cracking big boat with great facilities. The staff have been very pleasant and the beers are very cold.”

Nicky and Kenny, who own a property over on the island, celebrated the voyage over a bottle of champagne.

Kenny said: “We’ve got a place on the island and it’s the first sailing of the Glen Sannox, so we just wanted to be a part of the occasion and celebrate that.”

Nicky added: “I think it’s really lovely. We’re really impressed as the weather was quite bad this morning.

“We were expecting the ferry to be off and the fact that it’s made it, maybe is a good indication of what it’s going to mean to the the island that it’s going to be able to go in poorer conditions.”

There are still questions about whether its sister ship, the 3,000-tonne Glen Rosa, will face further delays to its handover to the government agency which owns the vessels.

The state-owned shipyard, Ferguson Marine, is conducting a “lessons-learned exercise” and is set to provide an estimated completion date. Officials have previously said they are targeting a handover in September.

Transport Fiona Hyslop said: “The initial entry into service of the MV Glen Sannox from Troon is very welcome news. This will support the people and economy of Arran, as well as enhancing resilience on the wider ferry network due to cascade of other vessels.

“As with any new vessel, the first few months of service will allow crew and passengers to fully experience the facilities and performance while CalMac continue to monitor systems, making changes and fixing any issues where required.

“The longer term plans for deployment of MV Glen Rosa and additional improvements to port facilities will also benefit communities in Ayrshire as well as Arran, and I look forward to updates on progress over the next few months.”

1 . Glen Sannox before leaving Brodick The Glen Sannox ferry journeys from Brodick on Isle of Arran to Troon on its first official day in service. The ferry, built at the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, was initially due to be delivered in 2018 | PA Photo Sales

2 . Passengers all smiles as they depart Glen Sannox Passengers depart the Glen Sannox ferry as it journeys from Troon to Brodick on Isle of Arran on its first official day in service. Originally due for delivery in 2018, the ferry and sister ship Glen Rosa have endured a saga of costly delays and technical problems at shipyard Ferguson Marine | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Photo Sales

3 . Plaque showing Glen Sannox's launch A plaque onboard The Glen Sannox ferry as it journeys from Troon to Brodick on Isle of Arran on its first official day in service. | PA Photo Sales