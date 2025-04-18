Why Edinburgh Festival Fringe needs its bad shows almost as much as the good

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I'm not suggesting we put a Vodafone t-shirt on Hamlet,” new Fringe Society chief executive Tony Lankester has stressed. Despite this, one can almost hear the gears of a previously blocked writer’s brain whirring as they reimagine Hamlet in a world of corporate power struggles for their next show in a drafty church hall in August.

However, Lankester wasn’t spitballing play ideas but rather getting his defence in first after suggesting the festival should have “a tighter handle” on its commercial opportunities. “For a long time in the arts sector, commercialism has been a dirty word,” he lamented, adding that the Fringe Society was “sitting on a goldmine of incredible assets”.

Not every actor at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe can be a young Richard Burton (Picture: Keystone) | Getty Images

Making money out of goldmines seems a no-brainer and hopefully Lankester will be able to lead the Fringe towards greater prosperity and success. We certainly wish him well.