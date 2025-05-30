Why Douglas Ross can be Scotland's answer to 'Beast of Bolsover'

Douglas Ross, aka the ‘Hound of the Highlands’, finds himself kicked out of the Scottish Parliament for a day
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 30th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 06:00 BST

The spat between Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone and former Conservative leader Douglas Ross after she threw him out of the debating chamber for heckling John Swinney raises some weighty issues.

After all, the Scottish Conservatives have accused Johnstone of showing “a consistent pattern to favour certain parties at the expense of others” and insisted “the Presiding Officer should not show blatant bias”. All very serious.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Dennis Skinner is known for his robust attitude towards political debate (Picture: Oli Scarff)Dennis Skinner is known for his robust attitude towards political debate (Picture: Oli Scarff)
Dennis Skinner is known for his robust attitude towards political debate (Picture: Oli Scarff) | Getty Images

However, it was surely just a little bit funny to see Ross sent for an early bath for alleged discourtesy given his work as a football referee. Ross argued he should have been given a warning, ie a yellow card, rather than a straight red. One wonders how many footballers have made the same complaint to him.

Ross cuts a rather unlikely figure as the Scottish Parliament’s answer to former Labour MP Dennis Skinner, aka the “Beast of Bolsover”, but perhaps that’s just what the rather namby-pamby ‘debates’ at Holyrood need.

We look forward to seeing the ‘Hound of the Highlands’ howl some more.

Related topics:Douglas RossScottish ConservativesScottish Parliament
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice