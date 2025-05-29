Former Tory leader Douglas Ross kicked out of First Minister's Questions at Scottish Parliament
Former Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has been kicked out of First Minister’s Questions after heckling John Swinney.
Holyrood’s presiding officer, Alison Johnstone, said Mr Ross had “persistently” flouted the parliament’s standing orders.
The former Tory leader has been excluded from the chamber for the entirety of Thursday.
It followed an exchange at FMQs over the cost of reaching net zero by 2045, which Russell Findlay, the current Tory leader, insisted would be “crippling” for groups such as farmers.
In his response, the First Minister said there was “parliamentary consensus” about the importance of reaching net zero by this date, and highlighted the “damage” caused by Brexit, which led to Mr Ross heckling.
“Mr Ross, you have persistently refused to abide by our standing orders, and I would ask you to leave this chamber and you are excluded for the rest of the day,” Ms Johnstone said.
After the former Tory leader remained seated, she said: “Mr Ross, I have asked you to leave the chamber. Please do so.”
It is not Mr Ross’s first run-in with the presiding officer. In February, the pair had an angry exchange in the chamber after Ms Johnstone refused to select questions on NHS Fife and the Sandie Peggie employment tribunal.
