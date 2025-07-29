Donald Trump in Scotland: Why Scotch whisky industry speaks for us all on tariffs

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Donald Trump visited the UK in 2018, he criticised the then Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan and said Boris Johnson would make a “great Prime Minister”. Yesterday, however, the US President managed to get through a lengthy press conference without sparking a diplomatic incident or seriously undermining Keir Starmer.

Even when asked about Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, whose party is currently ahead in national polls, Trump was polite. “I like this man [Starmer] a lot, and I like Nigel,” he said. He also largely dodged a question about Scottish independence, and instead spoke about his love for Scotland, saying it would benefit from “a lot” of the trade between the US and UK.

Of course, one of the most important Scottish goods that we export to the US is whisky. Trump appears to be open to negotiations over an exemption for Scotland’s national drink from the UK’s blanket 10 per cent tariff and, if genuine about his desire to see this country “thrive”, he should be.

Donald Trump plays a round of golf at the Trump Turnberry course (Picture: Christopher Furlong) | Getty Images

‘Zero-for-zero trade’

In a joint statement, the Scotch Whisky Association and the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States welcomed his conciliatory tone, but added that they stood “shoulder to shoulder on the issue of tariffs” and wanted “a permanent return to zero-for-zero trade which has driven the success of our industries”. It is a message that the majority of industries on both sides of the Atlantic would echo.

Tariffs are bad for business, with relatively free trade one reason why the West became wealthy after the Second World War while the communist bloc stagnated behind its walls and curtains, both real and metaphorically iron.

As a significant barrier to trade, Trump’s tariffs are effectively an attempt to extend his Mexican border wall right round the US, closing it off from the rest of the world. And we will all pay a price.

