Why Donald Trump's ban on US intelligence-sharing with Ukraine is his most despicable act yet

Donald Trump’s decision to prevent US agencies from passing on potentially life-saving warnings to Ukrainian forces defending their country is the worst thing he has done since returning to the White House

Imagine seeing a violent man approach a friend from behind, knife in hand, but shouting no warning, taking no action, and simply watching a murder unfold.

Donald Trump’s decision to “pause” intelligence-sharing with Ukraine means this situation will play out repeatedly and on a much larger scale. The US will watch as Putin’s forces prepare for attacks on Ukraine without sounding potentially life-saving warnings.

Furthermore, there are reports – described as “concerning” by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch – that the US has instructed the UK to stop sending intelligence to Kyiv.

US intelligence has been vital in helping Ukraine to defend itself against the Russian invasion (Picture: Genya Savilov) | AFP via Getty Images

UK must not be complicit with Trump’s immoral act

Asked about the suspension of US intelligence-sharing and whether Britain would be allowed to pass on American intelligence to Kyiv, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "... we have been clear previously that we will do everything to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position across all aspects of our support, particularly around defence and security, and that position hasn't changed."

This sounds like the UK will continue to help Ukraine, but whether we will pass on US intelligence is unclear. If we fail to do so, we would be complicit in Trump’s appalling, immoral decision. If we do pass it on, Trump might decide to stop sharing intelligence with the UK, which is vital to our security.

Keir Starmer told MPs: “We need to ensure that the US, the UK, Europe and Ukraine are working together.” This seems increasingly optimistic.

Nato ‘potentially holed below the water-line’

Starmer also repeated his line that “we must not choose between the US and Europe”, which could be a coded warning to Washington. Even as he rules out making a choice – and siding with Europe – Starmer is highlighting its existence. In other words, the UK will not be coerced into following Trump’s agenda entirely.

On Tuesday, General Sir Richard Shirreff, Nato’s former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe, told BBC Radio 4: “... America has demonstrated that it is not a trustworthy ally, so I think Nato is potentially holed below the water-line.”