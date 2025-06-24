Why Celtic's Lisbon Lions provide an important lesson for Scottish football

John Clark was a defensive giant for Celtic’s Lisbon Lions, all of whom were born within 30 miles of the club
John Clark was a defender at the heart of the success of Celtic’s Lisbon Lions who, in 1967, became the first UK side to win the European Cup.

Following his death at the age of 84, current Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said that greatness was a word people tended to throw around but, for Clark, it was “a very fitting tribute”. “John was instrumental in delivering our greatest day ever and his achievement is forever etched in Celtic's proud history,” he added.

Clark was born in 1941 in Chapelhall, near Airdrie, and, famously, all the Lions were born within a 30-mile radius of Celtic Park. This should provide a lesson for modern-day clubs. For, while it may be unlikely that a club team made up entirely of Scots will ever again win a major European trophy, nurturing the stars of the future must always be a priority.

Players like Scott McTominay, Lewis Ferguson and Billy Gilmour, who have been enjoying considerable success in Italy, show the talent is there to compete at the highest level and perhaps one day to become, as Clark and his fellow Lions did, the greatest in Europe.

