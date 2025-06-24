Why Celtic's Lisbon Lions provide an important lesson for Scottish football

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Clark was a defender at the heart of the success of Celtic’s Lisbon Lions who, in 1967, became the first UK side to win the European Cup.

Following his death at the age of 84, current Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said that greatness was a word people tended to throw around but, for Clark, it was “a very fitting tribute”. “John was instrumental in delivering our greatest day ever and his achievement is forever etched in Celtic's proud history,” he added.

Clark was born in 1941 in Chapelhall, near Airdrie, and, famously, all the Lions were born within a 30-mile radius of Celtic Park. This should provide a lesson for modern-day clubs. For, while it may be unlikely that a club team made up entirely of Scots will ever again win a major European trophy, nurturing the stars of the future must always be a priority.