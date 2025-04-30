Why Canada election provides warning to Tories and source of hope for us all

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a world drifting towards Donald Trump-style populists – after apparently tiring of serious Conservatives in the mould of Margaret Thatcher – the stunning victory of the Liberal party in Canada provides a warning for centre-right parties tempted to go with the flow and a source of hope for all.

In January, the Liberals seemed certain to lose power. Twenty points behind the Conservatives in polls, they had virtually given up. However, their unpopular leader Justin Trudeau had the good sense to know when to go and then Trump began to ratchet up his claims, initially dismissed as a joke, that Canada should become the 51st US state.

He also decided to use tariffs as a weapon to bludgeon Canada into submission, an obviously counterproductive tactic that produced the predictable outcome: an upsurge in Canadian patriotism.

Liberal leader Mark Carney addresses supporters after an election campaign dominated by Donald Trump's tariffs and his insistence that Canada should become part of the US (Picture: Andrej Ivanov) | Getty Images

‘Canada First’ slogan backfired

The beneficiaries were the Liberals, under the new leadership of former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, a serious politician for serious times. Canada’s Conservatives did their best to stand up to the US President, but paid a heavy price for their similarities to him, such as their “Canada First” slogan. Within a few short weeks, being pro-Trump was transformed from an electoral asset into a liability.

The UK Conservatives, under Kemi Badenoch, have been moving towards Reform, the party run by Trump’s closest UK ally, Nigel Farage. While this may seem politically astute now, it could become a real problem, particularly if Trump gets into a spat with the UK.

He is unlikely to try to turn Britain into the 52nd state, but if he were to make other outrageous demands, it would hardly be a surprise. And the Trump brand is likely to be tarnished as his out-dated economic ideas damage the US economy. The Conservatives should beware a similar fate to their political namesakes in Canada.

