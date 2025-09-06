Why Angela Rayner's resignation has a very important silver lining for Labour

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Farage was so excited by the resignation of Angela Rayner as Deputy Prime Minister that he decided to bring forward both his speech to the Reform UK party conference and his estimated time of arrival in 10 Downing Street.

Saying the UK Government was now "deep in crisis", Farage told the new party’s faithful to prepare for an election in just two years’ time and that he was setting up a new unit to prepare for government “so that when we win, we can hit the ground running”. On becoming Prime Minister, he said he would “stop the boats” within a fortnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is what political momentum looks like. Meanwhile, Keir Starmer responded to the loss of his deputy by launching a reshuffle designed to wrestle back that momentum, with David Lammy appointed in Rayner’s place, Yvette Cooper becoming Foreign Secretary and Shabana Mahmood replacing her as Home Secretary.

READ MORE: Why the Tories are dying and the Lib Dems must urgently stop being such a joke

Angela Rayner resigned as Deputy Prime Minister after the government's ethics adviser found she had breached the ministerial code (Picture: Leon Neal) | Getty Images

A bad mistake

However, the decision to send Scottish Secretary Ian Murray to the backbenches was a strange one, given his popularity and ability to reach across the party divides. Murray may find himself thinking “Angela messes up over tax, so I get sacked?”

As for Rayner’s offence, she paid the property tax due for owning a single home, which she was twice advised in writing was the correct rate. However on both occasions it was suggested that she should seek more expert advice. The problem was that, while she only owned one house, a trust in her son’s name owned another and this counted as two under the legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Particularly as she was Housing Secretary, it was a bad mistake, but it feels like a genuine one, rather than anything sinister. Indeed, in his letter to Starmer in which he concluded Rayner had breached the ministerial code, the government’s independent ethic adviser Laurie Magnus said she had “acted with integrity”.