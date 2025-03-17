Why 2025 is the most exciting time in history for blind people

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like many people, I love art. Visiting museums and galleries is one of life’s great pleasures. But until recently, I struggled to get the most out of these experiences because I’m severely sight impaired. While I can see the pictures, I often can’t read the labels.

That all changed when I started using Be My Eyes, a Danish app that connects blind or partially sighted people with a global network of volunteers. Now, I simply take out my phone, point the camera at the text I want to read, and it’s read aloud to me. Volunteers around the world use their own eyes to help identify objects or read letters – all through a smartphone camera.

This is micro-volunteering, powered by artificial intelligence. Far from replacing human interaction, it actually connects people from across the globe. It’s an incredible resource – and for me, a game-changer.

Glasgow University's RoboGuide, a talking, self-navigating robotic guide dog, meets a Labrador at the RNIB conference on Inclusive Design for Sustainability at Glasgow Science Centre | Julie Howden

Revolutionary technology

Be My Eyes is just one of a wave of new AI-driven tools transforming work, leisure, and everyday life for people with sight loss. Take Microsoft Copilot, for example. It’s revolutionised the way blind and partially sighted people can work.

No longer do you need to type notes – you can record conversations and receive instant transcripts. At a stroke, this removes barriers that many of us have faced for years in the workplace.

In a world where around two-thirds of blind or partially sighted people are out of work, tools like this are not just helpful, they’re transformative. They could help unlock potential and shift society toward greater inclusion.

Meanwhile, Meta is producing mass-market AI glasses with built-in cameras, audio, and social media access. When I use them, my glasses become a window to the world. They include hands-free access to the Be My Eyes network, object recognition, text reading, and environmental descriptions.

I honestly can’t recall a time when assistive technology has been this exciting. We’re moving away from expensive, specialist, low-tech equipment toward everyday consumer tech that’s more accessible and affordable. If I leave the house without my phone, I’m far more disabled than if I have it in my pocket.

Unlocking hidden talent

These tools are opening up new opportunities. Roles that might have seemed out of reach even five years ago are now within grasp. We can unlock hidden talent, reduce reliance on welfare, and build a more inclusive workforce. That’s good for individuals – and for society.

Engineers are also developing the first robot guide dogs. Training and placing a guide dog currently costs around £50,000. While guide dogs are phenomenal for many people, they’re not suitable for everyone. Some may have allergies or simply prefer another option.

Technology is about giving people a choice in how they live, something people with sight loss have often lacked. Most importantly, these innovations offer freedom and independence, the things we all crave. Suddenly, I can go to the airport and read departures information, or head to the supermarket and find what I need without help.

I’m also a keen runner, currently training for the London marathon. I dream of using AI-assisted tech as a running tool. Right now, I rely on my memory to navigate. I’ve memorised crossings, tree roots, and pavement cracks within a 6km radius.

But that limits where I can train, and it’s tough to find someone to join you on a 20-mile run at the right pace and time. It all comes back to freedom and choice. I look forward to the day AI helps me run wherever and whenever I want.

No one should be left behind

Of course, we must think carefully about how we adopt new technologies. Data privacy is a concern, especially in the workplace. But given how often we’re already captured on CCTV, I personally feel fairly relaxed about it. The benefits — increased independence, confidence, speed, and mobility — are simply enormous.

Globally, at least 2.2 billion people have a vision impairment, according to Sightsavers International. In low and middle-income countries, blindness rates are more than eight times higher than in wealthier nations.

Access to devices and services remains a huge challenge. We cannot sleepwalk into a world where only wealthy countries benefit from these rapidly evolving technologies. Governments and NGOs must work together to ensure no one is left behind.

These are some of the pressing issues we’ll be discussing this week at RNIB Scotland’s major global tech conference in Glasgow. The Inclusive Design for Sustainability conference will explore how cutting-edge technology is transforming lives worldwide. It brings together global tech leaders like Google, scientists, innovators, and universities to share knowledge and showcase breakthroughs.

It’s time to grasp the nettle on AI – and truly transform the lives of people with sight loss around the world. The potential gains are immeasurable.