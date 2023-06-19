Accessible technology is the way forward for improving the lives of blind people - Tom Pey

In recent years, we have all become more dependent on technology to negotiate daily life, and this is even more true for getting around cities.

Navigation apps are essential for city life, but the trouble is that they do not work for everyone and do not work indoors or underground for anyone.

This is especially true for the hundreds of millions of people in the world living with sight loss who are so often excluded from social, economic and cultural life. This is what I have set out to change.

I myself and registered blind and I am the co-founder and CEO of Waymap which was founded in 2017. It is the world’s only navigation app that guides you both indoors and outdoors. It’s accurate up to 1m, requires no mobile or GPS signals, and we believe it will change lives immeasurably – not just for those with a sight loss condition but for their family, friends and colleagues.

Tom Pey, CEO of Waymap

The app has emerged from experimentation in audio navigation by the Royal Society for Blind Children, alongside breakthrough advancements in indoor location technology by Waymap’s team. The result is a ground-breaking initiative, backed by a team with a deep understanding of the navigation needs of all people.

Our system has been tried and tested in cities across North America and Europe. We are ready to make the shared aspiration of inclusive, accessible cities a reality covering public transport, offices, schools, universities and the NHS.

The Waymap app, by providing audio navigation instructions, allows its users to navigate unfamiliar environments with greater ease and independence. With Waymap, people who are blind or partially sighted can travel more confidently and safely, allowing greater engagement with the world around them.

So, how will Waymap change the lives of people who are blind and partially sighted?

Waymap provides audio navigation assistance that allows people who are blind or partially sighted to travel independently

Greater independence. For people who are blind or partially sighted, navigating unfamiliar environments can be a major challenge. Waymap provides audio navigation assistance that allows them to travel independently, exploring new places, and engaging in activities that they may have previously thought were out of reach. Waymap empowers people who are blind or partially sighted to take control of their own lives and travel with greater confidence.

Enhanced socialisation. For people with visual impairments, socialising can be challenging as they may be hesitant to go to unfamiliar places or participate in new activities. With Waymap, they can feel more confident about venturing out into the world and engaging with others. This can lead to greater socialisation and improved mental health.

Increased accessibility. Waymap has the potential to make many environments more accessible for people who are blind or partially sighted. With the app, they can navigate public transportation, museums, and other public spaces, with greater ease. This can help to break down barriers and increase inclusivity for people with visual impairments. It can also provide safety benefits, as Waymap helps users to avoid hazards and make informed decisions about where to go and what to do.

Waymap is an application, powered by game-changing technology, that has the potential to significantly improve the lives of people who are blind or partially sighted. By providing them with greater independence, safety, socialisation, accessibility, and empowerment, Waymap can help to create a more inclusive and equitable world for people with visual impairments.

As the technology continues to evolve and improve, it is likely that Waymap will become an increasingly essential tool for people with visual impairments, helping them to live more fulfilling and meaningful lives.