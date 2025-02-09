'Life changing' trial to ease blind people's travel on ScotRail

Thousands to benefit from year-long pilot scheme

A “life changing” scheme to enable blind and partially sighted people to use trains by providing free travel for a companion is to be trialled in Scotland.

The year-long ScotRail pilot could benefit 8,000 people who are deterred from getting about by rail because anyone accompanying them has to pay for a ticket.

The experiment is due to start in the spring after being recommended in the Scottish Government’s Fair Fares review to make public transport more attractive.

It follows a two-year campaign by Sight Scotland and Sight Scotland Veterans which was prompted by concern over increasing travel costs.

Blind and partially sighted people already receive free rail travel, but unlike on buses and ferries, there is no national policy providing free travel for companions.

Companions will be able to travel across the ScotRail network using the person they are accompanying’s free pass as their ticket.

Joe Tottenham, a 92-year-old Army veteran, who lost his sight due to macular degeneration, said: "Knowing no matter where I’m going in Scotland that my companion can travel with me at no extra cost will change my life.

“As a blind person, having someone to help me get on and off the train is vital – I’d be lost without them.

“I hope all Blind Persons Concessionary Travel cardholders will take full advantage of the pilot scheme.

“This is a great piece of news and I’m so proud to be part of the Fair Rail campaign led by Sight Scotland and Sight Scotland Veterans who have campaigned tirelessly on this issue."

The groups said travelling by train with a companion was essential for many blind and partially sighted people to help them navigate stations and ticket barriers, board trains and use toilets.

Sight Scotland and Sight Scotland Veterans chief executive said Craig Spalding said: “We are thrilled the Scottish Government is launching this pilot. This is a tremendous win for our Fair Rail Campaign.

“For many people with sight loss, public transport is crucial, yet travelling alone is often not an option, and the cost of a companion is too expensive.

“This new policy will make a significant difference, enhancing rehabilitation, independence, and ensure those with vision impairments can stay connected with their communities.”

The Scottish Government’s Transport Scotland agency is seeking views on the forthcoming scheme by the end of February, prior to its launch.

Its spokesperson said: “Our concessionary travel schemes already enable many people to access public transport where they may not otherwise be able to without a companion.

“This survey is an important tool in shaping the pilot to extend these benefits to those travelling on rail with impaired vision and the views of those who are eligible are important to us.

“We would encourage anyone with an interest in this pilot to take part and share their views.”