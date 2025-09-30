'Wee Man of Hoy' conquers Old Man of Hoy as youngster makes record-breaking ascent

Aden Thurlow sets a new record for the youngest person to lead a climb up one of Scotland’s most iconic sea stacks, the Old Man of Hoy
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 30th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

In the late 1960s, one of the UK’s most famous climbers, Chris Bonington, reached the top of the Old Man of Hoy in a feat broadcast to the nation by the BBC. At 137m (449ft), the sandstone sea stack, just south of the Orkney island of Hoy, is one of Britain’s tallest.

It remains a considerable achievement for any climber to this day. So much so, in fact, that there is a book, stored under a rock at the top, where only those who have completed the challenge are able to enter their name and, indeed, history.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Aden Thurlow, 12, pictured climbing the Old Man of Hoy and blowing a Viking horn at the summitplaceholder image
Aden Thurlow, 12, pictured climbing the Old Man of Hoy and blowing a Viking horn at the summit | Jim Miller

To that exclusive list has now been added the name of Aden Thurlow, who at the age of just 12 has become the youngest person to lead a climb up the stack. Leading was not necessarily more difficult than “seconding”, he said, it was “just scarier”, while the top was “quite cold and damp” but also “magical”.

As Bonington can attest, it takes considerable skill to scale the Old Man of Hoy, so the ‘Wee Man of Hoy’ should be rightly proud of his magnificent achievement.

Related topics:OrkneyScotland
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice