Cairngorm MRT and Glencoe MRT have now been allocated grants from the Scottish Government.

A Scottish mountain rescue team have spoken out about their joy at receiving government funding after police reportedly pulled their insurance cover which resulted in volunteers being forced to source an additional £23,000 a year.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) said they were left “very vulnerable” after, in 2024, Police Scotland said they would not be covering their Public Liability and Medical Malpractice insurances. As well as this, their police grant was reportedly reduced from £7500 to £5000.

The mountain rescue team added it was an even bigger blow as, at the time, Police Scotland had committed to resource and fund these insurances for all teams in Scotland at no cost to the teams.

Ever since March 2024, Cairngorm MRT volunteers have had to source their own insurance at a cost of over £23,000 per year in addition to the other the insurances the charity has in place.

Over the past two years Willie Anderson of Cairngorm MRT has been working with Fergus Ewing to secure funding from the Scottish Government.

On Thursday, Cairngorm MRT said they were “delighted” that Cairngorm MRT and Glencoe MRT were allocated grants from the Scottish Government in July to help with the cost of their additional insurance. Cairngorm MRT said they received £20,020.

This has meant that Cairngorm and Glencoe members are now protected from any liability whilst carrying out their rescue work.

Cairngorm MRT received £20,020 from the government. | Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team

Willie Anderson, of Cairngorm MRT, thanked Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing for his “solid support” and being the “prime mover” in resolving the issue after he spoke with the Scottish Government.

Police Scotland withdrawal of insurance cover was ‘very strange decision’

Mr Ewing said he was “delighted” that the Scottish Government have paid the insurance cover for rescue team members in the two teams.

He said: “These two rescue teams are not only two of the busiest in the country but also those whose members go out on the hill in the worst of weathers, in conditions which often pose considerable risks to themselves.

“The withdrawal of insurance cover by the police in March 2024 seemed to me to be a very strange decision given that mountain rescue teams in Scotland all work under police orders.

Fergus Ewing MSP helped Cairngorm MRT by speaking to the Scottish Government. | John Devlin

“Mountain rescue team members are volunteers, and can be exposed to significant risks to their own safety when on call outs.

“Therefore public liability cover and medical insurance cover are surely essential.

“Given the service in Scotland is a voluntary one it’s only right and fair that the state pay for the insurance cover and I am grateful that this has now been agreed albeit after over a year of meetings and correspondence.”

Volunteering is ‘inherently risky’, ex-mountain rescue team member Ewing says

Mr Ewing himself is a former member of Lomond Mountain Rescue Team and was present at the 1987 call out where Sergeant Lawrie BEM tragically lost his life after falling about 200ft after a helicopter crash on Ben More.

“Memories of that night remain with me forever,” he added.

“It is one of the finest voluntary services in Scotland, and I remember my own days as a member of the Lomond team with fondness and nostalgia.

“But it’s inherently risky and incidents do occur involving injury to team members and police in conducting rescues.”