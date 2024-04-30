Vote for your favourite new business and gastropub in this year’s Scran Awards

Best Newcomer was won last year by Kevin Dalgleish for his restaurant Amuse.

There are 18 categories in the 2024 Scran awards to recognise Scotland’s flourishing dining, drinking and hospitality sector and we want to hear about the individuals, establishments and products that make the Scottish food and drink sector what it is.

You can nominate your favourite chef, spirit, whisky, restaurant and gastropub now. The awards celebrate and recognise the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in the hospitality industry and how they shape our food and drink scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Categories include Scottish Chef of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, Best gastro pub, reader’s choice of Best Hidden Gem and Best Whisky. All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on Monday 17 June at Platform in Glasgow. Guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, meal and of course the awards themselves. It will be a must attend event for those working within the Scottish food and drink scene.

One of the awards is Best Newcomer, which highlights the top new businesses in Scotland’s hospitality industry. One of the nominations is The Kenmuir Arms in Newton Stewart. Part of this entry reads: “In the first year we have aimed to use the best of local produce and showcase the best of rural cooking with modern techniques. Going through the winter has been the most difficult of times financially. However we go through and now hope to continue to set the standard for pub food in Scotland. With the help and acclaim of culinary awards we hope to attract dinners from further afield to experience what we have in our quaint little village in Dumfries and Galloway.”

Last year’s winner was Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish in Aberdeen. Owner and head chef, Dalgleish said this of his recent successes: "Never in my wildest dreams could have I have imagined that’d be celebrating one year in business with 2 AA Rosettes, a listing in the 2023 Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland, a Scran Award for Newcomer of the Year and also having made my TV debut on GBM - it’s just unreal.”

Another award up for grabs at this year’s Scran Awards is Best Gastro Pub, which was won last year by Bag O Nails in Glasgow. In the running for the 2024 awards is One Under Bar at Rusacks St Andrews. Their entry reads: "Just a few steps from the world-famous Old Course is the warm and welcoming One Under Bar at Rusacks St Andrews. Guests can enjoy pub classics such as Haggis fritters with Arran mustard mayo or the One Under beef burger with Monterey jack and pickle followed by old-school desserts such as Marmalade steamed pudding with Drambuie custard. After a bracing walk along the West Sands Beach – where the Oscar-winning film Chariots of Fire was filmed – guests can head into One Under Bar for an evening of live music from local musicians with a dram from its vast collection of single malt whiskies".