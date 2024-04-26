There are 18 categories in the 2024 Scran Awards to recognise Scotland’s flourishing dining, drinking and hospitality sector and we want to hear about the individuals, establishments and products that make the Scottish food and drink sector what it is.

You can nominate your favourite chef, restaurant, newcomer and gastropub now. The awards celebrate and recognise the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in the hospitality industry and how they shape our food and drink scene.

The event will welcome over 200 attendees from across the industry as we celebrate the very best in Scotland and recognise the vital role that this sector plays in the economic success and profile of the country.

Best Spirit went to Smugglers Gin last year.

Categories include Scottish Chef of the Year, Best gastro pub, reader’s choice of Best Hidden Gem and Best Whisky. All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on Monday 17 June at Platform in Glasgow. Guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, meal and of course the awards themselves. It will be a must attend event for those working within the Scottish food and drink scene.

Two of the drinks-focused awards are for Best Whisky and Best Spirit. These awards will celebrate outstanding drinks within our thriving industry, and nominations are open now.

Last year’s best whisky award went to Nc’nean, and founder Annabel Thomas said this of the award: “Nc’nean were absolutely delighted to be a winner at the inaugural Scan Awards. To be recognised by Scran, a leading voice in Scotland’s food and drink scene, as ‘best whisky’ was a real honour, especially alongside a list of other fantastic businesses across the food, drink and hospitality sectors.” The Best Spirit Award was won last year by Smugglers Gin.

Of last year’s awards, The Scotsman editor Neil Mcintosh said: “At the Scotsman, we believe that Scotland’s food, drink and hospitality industries represent something very important about the country. We love your products of course and we salute the enormous contributions the food and drink businesses make to the national economy.”