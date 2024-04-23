There are 18 categories in the 2024 Scran awards to recognise Scotland’s flourishing dining, drinking and hospitality sector and we want to hear about the individuals, establishments and products that make the Scottish food and drink sector what it is.

You can nominate your favourite chef, spirit, whisky, newcomer and gastropub now. The awards celebrate and recognise the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in the hospitality industry and how they shape our food and drink scene.

Categories include Scottish Chef of the Year, Best gastro pub, reader’s choice of Best Hidden Gem and Best Whisky. All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on Monday 17 June at Platform in Glasgow. Guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, meal and of course the awards themselves. It will be a must attend event for those working within the Scottish food and drink scene.

KillIecrankie House won Restaurant of the Year at the Scran Awards 2023

One of the awards is the very prestigious Scottish Restaurant of the Year. One of the nominations is The Palmerston in Edinburgh. The entry reads: The Palmerston, co-founded by James Snowdon and Lloyd Morse, launched in Edinburgh’s West End in August 2021. The restaurant is their first solo project, having both previously held key roles at top UK restaurants, with Chef Lloyd working in the kitchen at the likes of Primeur, Spring and Timberyard, and James at JKS Restaurants and as General Manager at The Harwood Arms. The Palmerston champions nose-to-tail cookery and local produce, with Morse and Snowdon working closely with Scottish farmers and producers to bring a sustainable, low-waste approach to the menu. Meat comes from the Butchery at Bowhouse and Kildermorie Estate, and is prepared on-site by the team. You’ll often find cuts from the whole animal used across the menu, from ragùs to chops, which celebrates the best and freshest produce available on that day. Fruits and vegetables are sourced from local farms Phantassie and The Free Company, and fish comes from Welch Fishmongers and Stevie Fish. The menu at The Palmerston changes almost entirely each day, European-style, with hearty, modern British dishes including the likes of Tamworth, rabbit and prune terrine and Jerusalem artichokes, grilled cabbage, lentils, agresto and parmesan to start. Mains include Roast Texel hogget chop, white beans, tomatoes, tropea onion and rosemary, alongside a returning favourite sharing dish of Half roast chicken, chips and Bearnaise. Desserts combine house-made ice creams and sorbets with classic puddings, from Mont Blanc to Gooseberry roly poly with custard.

Last year’s winner was Killiecrankie House in Perthshire. Tom and Matilda Tsappis, owners of Killiecrankie House said of the win: “ The award is proudly displayed on our front desk for all to see. It’s a great recognition for our hard-working little team, and is a testament to their collective talent and vision. If you’re thinking about entering, we would absolutely recommend it – not only is it a boost for the team, it’s also something of a focal point for our guests, who love to chat to us about it when they see it on display.”