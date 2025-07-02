It's not quite WALL-E yet, but artificially intelligent bins could revolutionise collections

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From tracking down fly-tippers to clearing overflowing bins, waste management is one of the most visible, and often scrutinised, functions of our public services. It’s also a frequent ‘headache headline’ for councils across the UK.

However, as local authorities in Scotland grapple with budget constraints and rising demand, artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way waste services are delivered. The technology holds real promise, although its implementation in the public sector is far from straightforward.

At the centre of this shift is the idea of ‘smart bins’: sensor-equipped containers that monitor how full they are and send real-time data to waste collection teams, allowing fewer unnecessary collections, faster responses in high-footfall areas, and smarter use of overstretched resources.

In the film Wall-E, the robot is left behind on a rubbish-filled Earth to clear things up (Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez) | Getty Images

A tipping point looms

The private sector is already deploying such innovations and the public sector is increasingly engaging with the private sector to trial or adopt AI-enabled technology.

Of course, introducing AI systems comes with a significant upfront cost. In today’s financial climate, that’s a tough sell. Councils are being forced to make difficult decisions about where to invest. But we’re nearing a tipping point (pun intended).

The long-term savings, particularly in fuel, logistics and labour, could outweigh the initial costs, provided implementation is well managed.

As local authorities work to meet ambitious waste reduction and recycling targets, the appeal of efficiency-boosting technologies will only grow. But real progress will depend on collaboration. Most councils don’t have the in-house capacity to implement and maintain AI systems at scale, which is why public-private partnerships will be key.

Huge cost of missed bin collections

Birmingham City Council is already working with private sector partners to roll out AI solutions to reduce missed bin collections, an issue estimated to cost over £740 million across the UK each year. More broadly, the private sector is ahead of the curve, already developing and using AI for dynamic routing and to sort waste, detect contamination, and predict waste volumes.

I expect we’ll see more councils partnering with private firms to deliver and maintain infrastructure, while retaining strategic oversight and service standards.

Naturally, the effect on the workforce must be considered. Waste management is a labour-intensive industry, and any new technology brings concerns about job security. But this isn’t about replacing bin crews with robots from WALL-E, it’s about using data to optimise routes, reduce inefficiencies, and allow staff to focus on work that requires human judgment.

Time to be bold

That said, caution is understandable. AI is evolving rapidly, and no one wants to invest in tech that could soon be outdated. A more pragmatic first step might be smaller-scale applications – such as using AI to monitor existing infrastructure, identify faults, and adjust collection frequency as needed.

This could help cut costs and keep public spaces cleaner, especially during busy summer months when rising temperatures and tourist footfall make overflowing bins a public nuisance.

Ultimately, AI offers a real opportunity to improve services, reduce environmental impact, and relieve pressure on overstretched budgets. But it will take bold thinking, trusted partnerships, and long-term commitment to realise its full potential.