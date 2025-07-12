The adventures of Scottish national treasure Lorraine Kelly, part two

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star, a regular visitor to Orkney, aka her “happy place”, is an ambassador for the 20th International Island Games which begin today on the islands. Inga Elder, owner of the tattoo parlour in question, Image Orkney in Kirkwall, created a special collection of designs ahead of the Games and invited Kelly to visit. The TV presenter had joined her cousin’s ‘blackening’ – a traditional wedding custom – on the island a few years ago.

Lorraine Kelly 'tattooing' Island Games shot put competitor and tattoo artist Calum Elder | Inga Elder

Calum Elder, Inga’s husband, an apprentice tattoo artist and an Island Games competitor in the shot put, was Kelly’s first ‘client’... although, perhaps fortunately for him, it was just a bit of fun and she didn’t actually start wielding the needle on his skin. Amateur tattooing is probably not to be advised.