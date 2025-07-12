The adventures of Scottish national treasure Lorraine Kelly, part two
Two weeks after scaling the huge mast of the RSS Discovery in Dundee, Scottish national treasure Lorraine Kelly has apparently been trying her hand at tattooing in Orkney.
The star, a regular visitor to Orkney, aka her “happy place”, is an ambassador for the 20th International Island Games which begin today on the islands. Inga Elder, owner of the tattoo parlour in question, Image Orkney in Kirkwall, created a special collection of designs ahead of the Games and invited Kelly to visit. The TV presenter had joined her cousin’s ‘blackening’ – a traditional wedding custom – on the island a few years ago.
Calum Elder, Inga’s husband, an apprentice tattoo artist and an Island Games competitor in the shot put, was Kelly’s first ‘client’... although, perhaps fortunately for him, it was just a bit of fun and she didn’t actually start wielding the needle on his skin. Amateur tattooing is probably not to be advised.
However, we look forward to hearing about Kelly’s next adventure. Will she be having a go in the Island Games, perhaps? Archery, high jump, shot put? We wouldn’t put it past her.
