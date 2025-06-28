How Lorraine Kelly showed real courage in daredevil ascent of Discovery's mast

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-five metres up in the air may not sound that high but, converted into ‘old money’, 82ft seems considerably more daunting.

So it was quite understandable that TV presenter and national treasure Lorraine Kelly found herself “shaking like a leaf” as she scaled the mast of the RSS Discovery in Dundee. She also abseiled – an activity once largely the preserve of rock climbers and the Royal Marines – back to the bottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Kelly abseils from the mast of the RRS Discovery at Discovery Point in Dundee (Picture: Andrew Milligan) | PA

A patron of the Dundee Heritage Trust, Kelly performed the daredevil feat to get a taste of the working conditions of the original crew when they travelled to Antarctica in 1901 – at a time when ‘health and safety’ was not really a thing – and also to raise awareness of the ship, which she said “needs a lot of maintenance, and obviously that costs a lot of money”.