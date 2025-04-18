Teachers' warnings over SNP's education reforms are grimly familiar

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is crystal clear that a major reform of Scotland’s once-proud education system is desperately needed, given this country’s worst-ever scores in the international Pisa ranking system and shocking reports about bad behaviour and violence in classrooms.

However, warnings from teachers about the SNP’s plans are a worrying sign that ministers may be about to make things worse, not better, a message that will be grimly familiar to those working in other public services.

Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT union, said that “if history repeats itself and reform is imposed on the profession, rather than introduced in collaboration with teachers, it will be disastrous for schools, pupils and staff”.

The quality of education in Scotland will play a huge role in its future (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

‘Higher levels of burnout’

If teachers were listened to, respected, and given the necessary “time, space and resources”, then there was “scope for planned reforms to be a positive step forward”, Dr Roach said. If not, the result would be “higher levels of burnout, more teachers leaving the profession and less time for teachers to be able to help pupils achieve and progress”.

Another union official, Mike Corbett, said teachers were having to spend “increasing amounts of time to dealing with challenging and disruptive behaviour from pupils”, describing the presumption of ‘mainstreaming’ children with additional support needs as a “failure”.

The profession is braced for changes in the coming months such as the replacement of the Scottish Qualifications Authority with ‘Qualifications Scotland’, which is hopefully more than a cosmetic exercise.

SNP needs its new laser

The Scottish Government said one reason the Education Bill had been paused for a year was to “ensure the views of teachers were listened to and that the approach to reform was rooted in pragmatism”. Clearly, we are about to find out if these words are matched by the government’s deeds. Equally clearly, many teachers are sceptical.

The SNP has developed a reputation for coming up with fine-sounding plans, then failing to deliver. John Swinney has at least realised this, which is why he said earlier this week that his forthcoming Programme for Government would be “laser-focused on delivery”.