Mobile phone ban helps top private school become first in Scotland to win prestigious status

Famous boarding school now drawing up plans to become a ‘research hub’

The boarding school attended by King Charles is exploring ways to act as a “research hub” for other Scottish schools after becoming first in the nation to be given a prestigious award.

Following an eight-month assessment period, Gordonstoun has revealed it has received “Research Mark Plus” status from the Chartered College of Teaching, which praised its decision to implement a mobile phone ban eight years ago.

It is the first in Scotland, and one of only 10 schools in the UK, to be given the new kitemark accreditation, which recognises and celebrates schools which embed research and evidence in learning.

Assessors highlighted the Moray school’s early action in 2017 to remove mobile phones from classrooms, long before the introduction of Scottish Government guidance on devices, or recent debate linked to the Netflix series Adolescence.

Staff were also praised for their extensive research work across the school, as well as for collaborations with Edinburgh University and other schools around the world, including in Germany and Australia.

Gordonstoun was also recognised for its work on student nutrition, after the school’s menu was revamped with the introduction of a range of “brain-boosting” foods to enhance concentration, memory and focus during exam time and sports events.

Assessors concluded that Gordonstoun was well placed to become a “research hub” for other schools in Scotland and beyond.

Vicki Medina, head of English and head of scholars and research, was instrumental in putting forward the case for the school to be considered for the research accreditation.

She said: “This is a real gold star for the school and testament to the extensive work carried out by staff and students each day to deliver a highly personalised education.

“Research is engrained within the culture of the school and underpins the school curriculum, ensuring we are sector leading in the education offered to all our children.

“We are proud to remain true to the traditions of the school while continuing to be at the forefront of modern education techniques. It was particularly pleasing that the assessors recognised the work by staff in ensuring lessons are tailored to ensure neurodiverse students are supported to reach their full potential.”

Gordonstoun was founded by educationalist Kurt Hahn 90 years ago. He is credited with developing the “Outward Bound” movement, an outdoor learning programme for young people that is now carried out in 35 countries.

The Prince of Wales, with his father the Duke of Edinburgh (left) and Captain Iain Tennant, Chairman of the Gordonstoun Board of Governors, arriving at Gordonstoun for the Prince's first day at Public School. | PA

King Charles attended the school in the 1960s, on the recommendation of his father, Prince Philip, who was one of its first pupils

Mr Hahn also helped set up the Moray Badge, which Prince Philip received after completing various life-saving challenges and expeditions during his time at Gordonstoun. This inspired him to launch the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in 1956.

Today, the school is working closely with Edinburgh University in several innovative research projects, including evaluating the effectiveness of Gordonstoun’s co-curriculum, which offers students the opportunity to take part in outdoor education activities such as sailing to the Arctic on the school’s yacht, climbing mountains and snow holing.

Simon Cane-Hardy, head of Gordonstoun, said: “It’s a tremendous accolade for the school to be awarded ‘Research Mark Plus’ status and a reflection of the hard work and innovation shown by staff and students.

