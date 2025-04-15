Education secretary tells cash-strapped Dundee University to 'think again' about 700 job losses

Jenny Gilruth says job cuts at the institution are ‘not palpable’ to Scottish ministers

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth says Dundee University needs to “think again” about the proposed 700 job losses.

A month ago the institution announced it was having to cut 635 jobs to plug a £35 million financial deficit.

Only a fortnight ago, the university was forced to admit the job losses were “worse than expected” and raised the projected job losses to 700.

During a visit to the university’s life sciences school, Ms Gilruth said government officials were in talks with university bosses to bring down the number of redundancies, but said the 700 figure was “not palpable”.

Ms Gilruth said: “I think the government’s been really open, certainly the First Minister and I have, that the quantum of job losses being proposed is not palpable to ministers.

“We are asking the university to think again, and it’s been helpful that the senior management team has been open to that ask.

“The interim principal has said he will look at a range of different options, so they are working at pace with the Scottish Funding Council on different proposals to bring the total quantum of job losses down, and we are looking at what more support we might be able to provide to allow them to do that.”

She added both she and higher education minister Graeme Dey have been assured the job losses at Dundee will not rise again past 700.

So far the government has handed £22 million in emergency cash to the university - this came as university bosses admitted the institution would have run out of money by the end of June without this help.

When asked if the government is planning to give more cash to Dundee University, she said: “We are looking at a range of different options.

“The only ask from the university so far is the liquidity support of £22 million, and that has been met in full.

“We have been perfectly open as a government in saying we want to support the university to have a thriving future, it is vitally important to the higher education sector in Scotland.

“The Scottish Funding Council is also looking at a range of different options put to ministers and we met last Thursday to talk through some of that.