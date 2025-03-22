Tartan Army must not linger in Greece. Hampden Roar needs all the voices it can get

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Scotland basked in the glow of a rather lucky 1-0 win over Greece – thanks to a questionable penalty decision – some members of the Tartan Army found themselves ‘stuck’ in Athens because of the problems at Heathrow Airport.

However, anyone envying those who were ‘forced’ to bask in the typically balmy Greek weather may be surprised to learn that the temperature in Athens was about the same as in Glasgow yesterday.

Scotland were fortunate to come away with a win against Greece (Picture: Menelaos Myrillas) | SOOC/AFP via Getty Images

Despite travel disruption that was expected to continue into the weekend, fans planning to attend the second leg of this Nations League play-off at Hampden on Sunday should surely be able to make it back in time. And that’s fortunate.