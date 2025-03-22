Tartan Army must not linger in Greece. Hampden Roar needs all the voices it can get
As Scotland basked in the glow of a rather lucky 1-0 win over Greece – thanks to a questionable penalty decision – some members of the Tartan Army found themselves ‘stuck’ in Athens because of the problems at Heathrow Airport.
However, anyone envying those who were ‘forced’ to bask in the typically balmy Greek weather may be surprised to learn that the temperature in Athens was about the same as in Glasgow yesterday.
Despite travel disruption that was expected to continue into the weekend, fans planning to attend the second leg of this Nations League play-off at Hampden on Sunday should surely be able to make it back in time. And that’s fortunate.
With the tie hanging in the balance and Scotland’s League A status at stake, our national side will need all the voices of support they can get to make it through. Particularly on the evidence of a tough second half, in which Scotland were forced to defend for long periods, the famous ‘Hampden Roar’ must be our 12th man. We know the Tartan Army will rise to the challenge.
