UK Defence Secretary accuses SNP of 'student union politics' over defence funding

A row has broken out over a £2.5m grant for a specialist welding centre in Glasgow

The UK Defence Secretary has accused the Scottish Government of “student union politics” over its ban on munitions funding.

John Healey said he would step in if the SNP continues to block a £2.5 million grant for a specialist welding centre in Glasgow.

It comes as the UK Government prepares to publish its strategic defence review on Monday, which will include plans to spend £1.5 billion on at least six new defence factories while creating 1,800 jobs across the UK.

Defence Secretary John Healey | PA

Specialist equipment worth £11 million was set to be provided by Rolls-Royce as part of a project on the banks of the Clyde, which would have helped boost Scottish shipbuilding.

However, a key grant is reportedly at risk due to an SNP ban on "munitions" funding. This is believed to be because the Scottish Government’s definition of weapons or ammunition would include a military submarine.

Steve Carlier, president of submarines at Rolls-Royce, has written to First Minister John Swinney warning the project “cannot continue” without the public funding.

"We recognise the longstanding position of the Scottish Government to not provide support for the manufacture of munitions but we are dismayed that this position is being applied to projects that support the construction of naval vessels,” he wrote.

"Without the funding from Scottish Enterprise the project cannot continue, and the facility will not be built and resourced in Scotland."

Mr Healey lambasted the decision. “This is a massive industrial opportunity for Scotland, to provide good, skilled jobs for working class kids,” he said. “It’s outrageous the SNP is blocking a key grant to establish a specialist welding centre in Glasgow.

“That’s why, if the SNP continue to block this grant, the UK Labour government will step in and fund it – we won’t walk by on the other side when the opportunity is there to back Scottish jobs and industry.”

The naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow, at the BAE Systems shipyard in Scotstoun, Glasgow, where the Princess of Wales, Sponsor of HMS Glasgow, gave her blessing to the Royal Navy's newest warship last month | LPhot Stuart Dickson/PA Wire

Appearing on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, he was asked what he made of the Scottish Government’s ban on munitions funding given the global situation.

“It’s the first time I’ve come across it, but it really strikes me as student union politics,” he said.

“This is not a serious government concerned about the opportunities for young people for the future, concerned about the skills base of Scotland, or indeed the industry and innovation in the future that means that Scotland has a big part to play both in strengthening the British industrial base - as we will through more defence investment - but as it does at the moment, to play a bigger part also in reinforcing the security and the strength of our armed forces for the future as well.”

Mairi Gougeon, the SNP Rural Affairs Secretary, who was appearing on the same programme, said: “I think the key difference here between ourselves and the UK Government is that when we have principles, we stick to them.”

A spokesman for Scottish Enterprise previously told The Times: "We were approached about a defence-related project. The Scottish government and its agencies do not support the manufacture of munitions.