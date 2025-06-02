The Prime Minister said the UK is moving to ‘war-fighting readiness’

Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the SNP's opposition to the Trident nuclear deterrent as he unveiled his defence spending plans.

The Prime Minister said the nationalist party's position would undermine the safety and security of the country.

It came as he said the UK is moving to "war-fighting readiness" amid a “moment of danger and threat for our country”.

At least six new munitions factories and a £15 billion investment in nuclear warheads are among the measures to be taken to boost defence, as well as the delivery of 12 new attack submarines.

During an event at the BAE Systems shipyard in Govan, the Prime Minister was asked whether his priorities matched those of the public. "I think the security and safety of everyone in Scotland is paramount, absolutely paramount,” he said.

“I can’t imagine anybody who seriously wants to be prime minister of this country, coming to Scotland and saying that the first priority is not the safety and security of Scotland, consider the consequences of somebody as prime minister saying that.

“And remind ourselves that at this time of renewed threat and instability across Europe, the SNP’s position is to get rid of our nuclear deterrent, the single most important part of our capability that has kept Scotland and the United Kingdom safe for many, many years.

"And at this moment, they renew their pledge to get rid of our nuclear deterrent. Imagine the effect that would have on the safety and security of the United Kingdom and of Scotland."

First Minister John Swinney recently argued the billions of pounds spent servicing Trident, which is based at HM Naval Base Clyde, Faslane, would be better spent on conventional weapons.

Speaking in February, he said nuclear weapons provide “no tangible or realistic benefit to the military challenges that we face at this moment and are likely to face in future, and indeed I think they are an inhibitor because of the resources that they command”.

The SNP leader added: “There are other choices on defence expenditure to be made. I think not renewing the trident nuclear system would enable us to make a broader set of choices than we are able to make if the UK commits to renewing the Trident missile system.”

Sir Keir said the UK must change its approach to defence in a changing world which is more unstable and insecure than before.

But the Prime Minister could not say when his aim of raising defence spending to 3 per cent of the UK’s economic output would be realised, amid questions about whether the Treasury had guaranteed to fund it.