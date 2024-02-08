As MSPs prepare to debate the Scottish Government’s controversial Budget proposals, a new survey reveals that only about a third of people think it has “the right policies in place to make Scotland a competitive place to do business”. Some 35 per cent of respondents agreed with this assertion, while 48 per cent did not.

The poll, by Survation, also found that 30 per cent of people were not confident about keeping their job or finding a new one over the next year, while just 46 per cent were confident about their long-term career prospects. These figures add to an already worrying picture of a lacklustre economy with an uncertain future.

By introducing a new higher rate of tax and making severe cuts to public spending, the Budget will take significant amounts of money out of the economy, at a time when it is struggling, which risks making things worse.

Last year, the Scottish Government announced a New Deal for Business to much fanfare, but few positive results of this attempted break with the past – relations between ministers and business under Nicola Sturgeon were never exactly rosy – have emerged. The hospitality sector, in particular, remains understandably aggrieved that business rates relief for their counterparts in England has not been introduced in Scotland.

Economic growth boosts tax revenues

The SNP’s mismanagement is one reason why the country’s economy is in a hole, while high-profile public spending disasters, such as the spiralling cost of two ferries for Calmac and the botched deposit return scheme, have limited the Scottish Government’s ability to respond effectively.

But with the right government policies – which help, rather than hinder, the efforts of entrepreneurs and stimulate investment – Scotland’s business community has the ability to come to the rescue by increasing growth and, therefore, the tax revenues that can restore our public services to good health.

