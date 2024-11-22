SNP needs to focus on Scotland's problems, not advancing their careers

Stephen Flynn has abandoned his hopes of becoming an MSP as well as an MP (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Row over Stephen Flynn’s now-abandoned attempt to work in both the Scottish and Westminster parliaments painted a terrible picture for voters concerned about public services

When Stephen Flynn became leader of the SNP Westminster group – less than a month after denying reports of an imminent coup against his predecessor Ian Blackford – it was clear that this was a politician intent on going places.

However, his now-abandoned attempt to work as both an MP and an MSP by ousting his party colleague Audrey Nicoll from the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine seat caused a fresh party split.

After John Swinney cautioned that doing the two jobs, as he did for two years in the early years of the Scottish Parliament, is “practically very, very demanding”, Flynn straightforwardly admitted defeat, saying “hands up, I’ve got this one wrong”. Some, however, may struggle to believe his claim he’d been trying to “save the public purse from unnecessary strain” by doing both jobs.

All in all, this was an unnecessary row that suggested the SNP was more focussed on their own careers than the national interest. That’s not a good look when – seven years after it was ‘launched’ with painted-on windows – the MV Glen Sannox, built by a state-owned shipyard for a state-owned ferry company, is only now just about ready to start sailing. And when, amid a social care crisis, SNP ministers are trying to play a blame game with councils over the government’s expensive and seemingly doomed efforts to create a National Care Service.

It may seem boring and mundane to those with loftier ambitions, but ensuring lifeline services like ferries and social care are maintained is a fundamental part of the government’s job.

Flynn’s presumptuous move appears to have backfired and may damage support within the party for what seems like an inevitable bid to become its leader at some point in the future.

