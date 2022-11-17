SNP MP rules out internal coup against Ian Blackford for SNP Westminster leadership

Ian Blackford has been spared a challenge to his position as Westminster leader after a SNP politician confirmed he would not stand for the position.

The Times had reported Mr Blackford was facing a leadership challenge from Stephen Flynn, the Aberdeen South MP and energy spokesperson, who entered Westminster in 2019.

But in a post on Twitter on Thursday night, Mr Flynn said in response to reports of a coup: “As much as I love seeing photos from the days when I was still clinging on to some hair, I can confirm I’ve no intention of standing.”

Mr Blackford, the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, has led the party in the House of Commons since 2017, but has faced controversy this year due to his handling of misconduct allegations against party colleagues.

Unless Mr Blackford were to resign, a majority of MPs is required for an opponent to take over the role from the incumbent. Early reports suggested Mr Blackford’s allies had been trying to persuade Mr Flynn to back out of the move.

Mr Blackford vehemently denied rumours he was considering his position as leader back in March following reports he was considering resigning on the Politico website. Mr Flynn denied in the summer that he was interested in the role.

Mr Blackford initially won the leadership in 2017, beating high-profile Edinburgh South West MP Joanna Cherry, and MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey, Drew Hendry, to the position.

An investment banker before entering politics, Mr Blackford was the party’s treasurer before being suspended by the party following a fall-out with the then-leader, Alex Salmond.

