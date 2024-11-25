Why SNP has run out of excuses about its short-changing of Scottish arts and culture

The extra money given to the Scottish Government as a result of Labour’s recent Budget means the SNP cannot plead poverty when it comes to funding the arts

It has undoubtedly been a turbulent year for Scotland’s culture sector. We had record ticket sales at the Edinburgh Fringe, yet many artists ended their shows calling for the arts not to be forgotten. With the delay in Scottish Government funding decisions for creative organisations, they have been unable to plan further than the next six months. Artists would be forgiven for believing they just weren’t seen as a priority.

Arts and culture are the lifeblood of Scotland. Films funded by Screen Scotland, like Aftersun, are watched worldwide and nominated for major awards. Our unique cultural offering, whether that be Edinburgh’s festivals, Glasgow’s Celtic Connections and festive pantomimes, attracts millions of people to Scotland every year who spend money in hotels and communities. It’s often repeated that for every pound invested into arts and culture, eight pounds comes back to the Scottish economy.

But it is important to remember that the benefits of arts and culture extend far beyond the balance sheet. Culture and the arts are also immense for people’s well-being, the act of going to a show or seeing Scotland portrayed in creative media makes us more connected with our communities.

This is why the news of so many areas losing access to culture is all-the-more saddening. We have seen festivals cancelled at short notice and various towns’ arts facilities and events struggling to survive. Edinburgh International Festival, for example, will now run a reduced programme due to the Scottish Government causing uncertainty about funding.

Communities taking action

But equally, when threatened, we have seen communities come together to protect culture venues. Edinburgh Filmhouse closed after going into administration but, following a massive community campaign with more than £300,000 raised through crowdfunding, the cinema will be able to reopen next year.

Community power was also on show more recently. When The People’s Story, Edinburgh’s only museum of working-class history, was threatened with closure, people stood together to make the case for local culture. It is now reopening in December.

It is clear that arts and culture are valued by our communities, but it is unfortunate that, for so long, it has seemed as if our government has not given it value. It is now more important than ever that the Scottish Government follows through with its promise to increase funding for culture, following years of U-turns and growing financial precarity for Scotland’s artists and cultural organisations.

Culture sector confidence

I am pleased that the new Labour government in Westminster has shown the value they place on the sector. Lisa Nandy MP, the UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, has done well to improve the confidence that the culture sector has in the government compared to her predecessors. She has been speaking highly of the sector, rather than trashing it. She has also continued the tax relief on independent British films, so we can see more homegrown stories.

Most decisions on public spending on arts and culture are taken by the Scottish Government. However, now that the Labour government has increased the Scottish Government’s budget by £1.5 billion this year and £3.4bn next, there is no excuse to not fully fund arts and culture.

Will the Scottish Government provide evidence of the value they claim to put on Scottish arts and culture?