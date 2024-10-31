Edinburgh-based company will back flagship Glasgow event from 2025

One of Scotland's biggest music festivals has unveiled a five-year deal which will see it backed by a major beer brand - weeks after the Scottish Government announced a new delay to potential curbs on alcohol advertising and sponsorship at sporting and cultural events.

Edinburgh-based brewer Innis & Gunn has agreed a deal with Glasgow's annual Celtic Connections festival, which receives funding from both the government and its arts agency, Creative Scotland.

Gillie Ó Flaherty of Astro Bloc, Donald Shaw, creative producer of Celtic Connections, Eryn Rae and Paul Jennings of Astro Bloc, Innis & Gunn founder and master brewer Dougal Sharp, and Éadaoin Ní Mhaicín of Astro Bloc, launch the festival's new partnership at the Innis & Gunn Taproom, in Glasgow's Ashton Lane. | Supplied

The company will become the "headline partner" of Celtic Connections from the 2025 event, which will be staged across 18 days in January and February.

Donald Shaw, the creative producer of the event, said he hoped the deal would allow Celtic Connections to expand into new venues in the city.

The Scottish Government started consultation on possible alcohol advertising and promotion restrictions in November 2022.

At the time, it cited festivals as examples of events which could be affected by new restrictions, including measures to reduce the visibility and appeal of alcohol to children and young people.

However arts industry leaders, event organisers and Creative Scotland have warned of the "potentially devastating" impact of blanket sponsorship and promotional bans on beer and spirit brands on events which have been grappling with standstill public funding and rising costs.

Although the initial proposals were put on hold in the face of a widespread backlash, the government has since suggested that targeted restrictions could still be introduced.

However it was last month accused of "dragging its feet" by health campaigners when it announced that the Public Health Scotland agency would review available evidence and potential options for restrictions, before another round of consultation.

Health secretary Neil Gray said: “It is vital that we are clear on the evidence and that proposals would be effective, that action to reduce alcohol harm supports good public health and would reduce alcohol specific deaths, and that decisions we take are led by evidence balanced with the potential impact on the wider economy.”

The Edinburgh International Festival announced malt whisky brand The Macallan as its new "principal partner" earlier this year.

Innis & Gunn's partnership with the Fringe saw it run a pop-up bar on The Mound during this year's festival.

Dougal Sharp, founder and master brewer at Innis & Gunn, which has been a major backer of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo since 2022, said its involvement with Celtic Connections had come out of an appearance by the leading trad music outfit Manran at its pop-up Fringe venue.

He said: "Their performance inspired me. It was a total lightbulb moment. The crowd was absolutely buzzing, passers-by stopped to watch their set and the energy around our venue was incredible.

"In that moment the penny dropped for me that modern trad music is really gaining momentum.

"After getting more into the scene, it’s clear that the Celtic music scene in Scotland is at a tipping point, with more people here and around the world embracing its raw energy and infectious melodies. We are thrilled now to be part of that.

"The music just makes you feel something — it connects with your soul, whether or not you know the song, the words, or the band."

Mr Shaw, who launched the festival partnership with new trad outfit Astro Bloc at Innis & Gunn's west end venue in Ashton Lane, said: "It’s hard to imagine a better fit as a partner for Celtic Connections than Innis & Gunn.

"Both were established in this country and the festival and brewer have a uniquely Scottish identity that is appreciated much further afield.

"Most importantly, we each share the same passion to enhance the festival experience for music fans and for innovation, originality and connection.