Donald Trump and Keir Starmer are about as different as it is possible to be but the importance of the Prime Minister’s mission to keep the US allied to Europe’s democracies cannot be underestimated

Keir Starmer will have spent much time with his most trusted advisers in preparation for his meeting with Donald Trump today, earnestly discussing what to say and, as importantly, what not.

However, the stark differences between the Prime Minister, a serious, slightly dull politician, and the US President were underlined by the latter’s decision to post a ridiculous, AI-generated video on social media, showing a vision of Gaza in keeping with his plan to turn it into “the Riviera of the Middle East”.

It’s unclear who produced the video, but the best that can be hoped for is that it is a satire which Trump thinks is funny or has mistaken for a suggested investor pitch. It features a song with the lyrics “Donald is coming to set you free... Trump Gaza, shining bright, golden future, a brand new life”; a massive golden statue of Trump, superyachts, skyscrapers, bearded bellydancers, and a man throwing money into the air.

The actual situation is Gaza is not remotely amusing, and Trump’s plan to remove Palestinians from their homeland has been compared to ethnic cleansing.

Donald Trump is said to agree with the last person he spoke to, which should give Keir Starmer at least a window of opportunity to influence him (Picture: Ting Shen) | AFP via Getty Images

Unserious, arrogant, thin-skinned

This, however, is the man that Starmer must convince not to abandon Europe’s democracies amid Putin’s war on Ukraine or, worse, turn on them by starting a trade war – deeply unserious, vindictive, acquisitive, selfish, vain, arrogant and supremely thin-skinned.

But there are reasons to be hopeful. Trump is known for agreeing with the last person who spoke to him, giving Starmer at least a window of opportunity. The trick will be to leave a lasting impression.

Trump is also concerned about his popularity and impressed by ‘tough’ leaders. Amid rumblings of discontent from some Republicans, a diplomatically couched threat that Europe could denounce him if he sells out Ukraine to Putin might stick in his mind.

It’s hard to underestimate the importance of Starmer’s trip to Washington or remember a more important one by a UK Prime Minister. It could be a defining moment, it could be a disaster.