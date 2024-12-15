Long-term strategies are required to deal with homelessness, but more urgent action is also necessary

Scotland’s housing landscape is in a dire condition. The impacts of a worsening crisis can be seen everywhere, with record-high rates of homelessness and unaffordable rent prices driving cities like Edinburgh to declare a housing emergency.

The bleak reality is that this will continue to be a problem, with residents facing real threats from the unforgiving nature of unstable housing, as seen in last year’s 242 deaths of homeless people. This reality becomes starker, with shocking, staggering statistics showing more than 28,000 Scots, including 10,000 children, live in temporary accommodations.

Despite a clear crisis, there are few signs that the Scottish Government’s commitment to creating 110,000 new affordable homes by 2032 will be met. This lack of safe, stable, and affordable housing means people end up on the streets or on air mattresses in mould-ridden temporary accommodation.

Being homeless comes with serious health risks (picture posed by actress) | Phil Wilkinson/Cyrenians

‘Just a number’

Those experiencing homelessness, like my constituent Sasha*, face not only the trauma of losing their home but also the stress of a broken support system. In her case, she was forced out by her landlord. She gave housing services 18 months prior notice of her homelessness, but was simply advised to take her landlord to court.

After struggling with cramped living conditions and relationship breakdowns at a family member’s home, she was offered temporary accommodation above a pub, where she was expected to leave her child alone during the holidays while working. In contrast, one of Sasha’s acquaintances was quickly placed in a one-bedroom flat. “It feels like you’re just a number instead of a real person. It’s like they have no idea of what’s happening,” Sasha said.

Seven months into homelessness, her only option was a hotel in West Lothian, far from her job and her child’s education, adding to the uncertainty of whether she will have a stable place to stay. “I’m 36 and won’t likely have a home by the time I’m 40,” she said.

The hotel lacks cooking and washing facilities, and she shares a bed with her child. The system is failing when a mother and her child must endure constant instability while others receive quick, permanent solutions. Sasha’s case is not unique.

A path forward

However, there is hope. A recent roundtable event hosted by OneCity Trust shed light on the growing crisis in Edinburgh, but offered a path forward. Local charities, community leaders, and policymakers, including councillors, MSPs, and the housing minister, discussed the urgent need for affordable housing and other ways to tackle homelessness. The event also provided a platform for those affected to share their stories.

While long-term strategies like policy reform and infrastructure development are necessary to end this crisis, we must consider immediate actions. In Glasgow, industrial sites have been converted into residential areas and this offers a model that could work in Edinburgh and beyond. Vacant buildings can also be turned into affordable housing, maximising our use of existing resources.

To end homelessness and resolve the crisis, we must unite in action. By prioritising communication, prevention, and practical solutions, we can build a future where everyone has access to a safe, stable home and help residents like Sasha navigate crises without adding to the stress of an already difficult situation.

Foysol Choudhury is a Labour MSP for Lothian. *Name has been changed