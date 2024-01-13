The paddle steamer Waverley Paddle is still going strong nearly 80 years after it was built (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A Calmac ferry built “on time and budget”? What kind of miracle is this? Ordered just two years ago from a shipyard in Turkey, the MV Isle of Islay is to be launched on March 16, four days after the Clyde-built Glen Rosa, ordered in 2015 and still being worked on at the Scottish Government-owned Ferguson Marine shipyard.

However, despite Glen Rosa ‘winning’ the race to launch – and presumably, unlike its equally costly sister ship, the Glen Sannox, its windows will be real, rather than painted on – it will not be ready to actually start carrying passengers until at least May next year, about five months after the Turkish vessel enters service.

