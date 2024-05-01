If the Conservative party announced former leader William Hague was to succeed Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, we’d assume they were joking. Hague – an entirely unsuccessful leader of the Tories in opposition between 1997 and 2001 – is a respected political veteran but he is also very much yesterday’s man. His return to the political frontline would not be credible. All it would do would be to highlight a dearth of talent in the Conservatives.

Leading the torment of a Tory party so desperate and out of ideas that it had been forced to bring back an election-losing past leader would, I am certain, be the SNP. The nationalists – quite understandably – would point to the Tories and laugh. How ridiculous, they would say, that a serious political party is so bereft of capable politicians that it has to pull a candidate out of semi-retirement.

The normal rules, of course, don’t apply to the SNP which is why senior party figures have spent so much time telling members – and the rest of us – that John Swinney is the answer to turmoil caused by Humza Yousaf’s resignation on Monday. This, we are to accept, is all perfectly normal.

John Swinney pictured with Alex Salmond in 1999 shortly before he took over as leader of the SNP (Picture: Gerry Penny/AFP via Getty Images)

A serious, thoughtful man

Swinney – leader of the party between 2000 and 2004 before he was ousted and replaced by the man who had preceded him in the role, Alex Salmond – is, experience tells me, a serious and a thoughtful man. But none of Swinney’s qualities begins to conceal the fact that his installation as the next SNP leader would be the loudest possible admission that the nationalists have run out of road.

Yousaf’s successor will be the SNP’s seventh leader at Holyrood. That list of politicians contains fewer names than it might. If Swinney returns, it will run: Alex Salmond, John Swinney, Nicola Sturgeon (who led at Holyrood while returning party boss Salmond remained at Westminster), Alex Salmond, Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf, John Swinney. Any SNP politician tempted to speak about how their party is a great broad church packed with talent should zip it.

An unseemly stitch-up

The truth of the matter is that SNP members are now rallying around Swinney not because they think his leadership would be best for the country but because they think he stands the best chance of holding together a party riven by deepening splits over independence strategy and policy priorities. What we are witnessing is an unseemly stitch-up orchestrated by politicians driven by self-preservation.

Were we now witnessing such chaos at the top of a Scottish Labour government, the SNP would be leading calls for a Holyrood election. The nationalists would insist things had reached such a crisis point that the only solution was to return to the electorate. I’d be right behind the SNP in those circumstances.

Scotland’s government is now so dysfunctional that it’s no longer viable. The return of John Swinney – or the election of any other leader by the SNP – will not bring the calm our politics needs. The timing isn’t perfect – kids are in the middle of exam season and families are preparing for summer holidays – but the situation is desperate.