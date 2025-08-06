Scottish education needs wholesale reform, starting with the restoration of discipline

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Let me be clear – I want to be judged on this... It really matters.” In a speech at the Wester Hailes Education Centre in August 2015, Nicola Sturgeon spelled out the importance of improving education to her government in no uncertain terms.

The then First Minister declared her aim was to close the attainment gap between rich and poor students “completely” and that “every young person should have the same advantage that I had when I was growing up in Ayrshire”. It was well said.

However, ten years on, while this year’s results showed a slight improvement, there was still a 12.8 per cent difference in A-to-C grades at Higher between pupils from the most and least deprived areas of Scotland, and even bigger gaps at National 5 and Advanced Higher.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth meets students at Kings Park Secondary School in Glasgow as they get their exam results (Picture: Jane Barlow) | PA

Slide down international rankings

After the results were released, Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth was asked if the SNP government was still committed to eradicating the attainment gap. “We absolutely are on a point of principle,” she said.

The problem is that, year after year after year, Scotland’s poorest students have been let down by such empty rhetoric and this country’s once-proud education system has also been sliding down the international Pisa rankings.

Meanwhile, teachers – the people on the frontline of efforts to improve the situation – appear increasingly demoralised by the conditions in which they are forced to work. The number of new teachers quitting the profession has hit a record level, with a total of 1,673 people leaving the teaching register within five years of joining it since 2018.

Appalling accounts of violence by a minority of pupils towards their classmates and teachers – which sometimes appears to go virtually unpunished – provide one reason why so many are leaving. At the very least, the safety of teachers in their workplace should be guaranteed.