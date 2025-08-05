Candidates will have done all they can throughout the year to secure a good grade, with results coming through set to determine the future for many young people.
But if you are in need of some last minute motivation, or perhaps some reassurance, here are 14 inspirational quotes to help you make it through exam results day.
1. Arnold Schwarzenegger on... strength
“Strength does not come from winning. Your struggles develop your strengths. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.” | AFP via Getty Images
2. Maya Angelou on... rising from defeat
"You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it." | Getty Images
3. James McAvoy on...ambition
"Nobody can be whatever they want to be. No kid can do whatever they want to do. It's a total lie. But they have the right to try and do whatever they want to do. That's their right, to aim to do whatever they want to do." | Getty Images
4. Brian Cox on...his late career success
"I enjoy acting now more than I ever have. I've had lots of difficult times when I was younger, but that was all tied up with thwarted ambition. It's hard being a young actor, because you don't realise until later that it's only ever about doing the work." | Getty Images for Warner Bros Pic