Exam Results Quotes: 14 inspirational quotes from famous faces to help learners get through SQA results day

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 5th Aug 2025, 08:46 BST

With exam results rolling in, here are 14 inspirational quotes from famous people to help young people make it through the day.

Exam results are arriving across Scotland today, with months of hard work and anticipation now coming to an end.

Candidates will have done all they can throughout the year to secure a good grade, with results coming through set to determine the future for many young people.

A day full of both excitement and anxiety, even for those who are disappointed there is no wrong path to success.

But if you are in need of some last minute motivation, or perhaps some reassurance, here are 14 inspirational quotes to help you make it through exam results day.

“Strength does not come from winning. Your struggles develop your strengths. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.”

1. Arnold Schwarzenegger on... strength

“Strength does not come from winning. Your struggles develop your strengths. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.” | AFP via Getty Images

"You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it."

2. Maya Angelou on... rising from defeat

"You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it." | Getty Images

"Nobody can be whatever they want to be. No kid can do whatever they want to do. It's a total lie. But they have the right to try and do whatever they want to do. That's their right, to aim to do whatever they want to do."

3. James McAvoy on...ambition

"Nobody can be whatever they want to be. No kid can do whatever they want to do. It's a total lie. But they have the right to try and do whatever they want to do. That's their right, to aim to do whatever they want to do." | Getty Images

"I enjoy acting now more than I ever have. I've had lots of difficult times when I was younger, but that was all tied up with thwarted ambition. It's hard being a young actor, because you don't realise until later that it's only ever about doing the work."

4. Brian Cox on...his late career success

"I enjoy acting now more than I ever have. I've had lots of difficult times when I was younger, but that was all tied up with thwarted ambition. It's hard being a young actor, because you don't realise until later that it's only ever about doing the work." | Getty Images for Warner Bros Pic

