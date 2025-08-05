Scotland exam results LIVE: Latest updates as young people receive SQA results

This is the last year that the SQA (Scottish Qualifications Authority) will issue qualifications - a new qualifications body called Qualifications Scotland will be created in the autumn.

The Scottish Parliament legislated for this new body before the summer recess after a number of exam results scandals over recent years.

Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “There was extensive scrutiny on this - 20 hours with the education committee and over 300 amendments, over 100 which were accepted.

“It was important politically for us to have support for this bill from the Scottish Greens and the Scottish Lib Dems.

“This body will be operational from autumn and it is fundamental to have teachers’ voices at the heart of this.

“I know from my own experience working in a school the frustration the profession has with the SQA, and that was amplified during the pandemic.”