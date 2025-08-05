Scotland exam results LIVE: Latest updates as young people receive SQA results
Welcome to The Scotsman's live blog!
Today thousands of young people across Scotland will receive their SQA exam results for their National 5, Higher and Advanced Highers.
As well as individual achievements, the Scottish Government will also be looking out for trends in the pass rate and in the poverty-related attainment gap. In recent years, the overall pass rate has fallen and the attainment gap has widened.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth is due to be at a school in Glasgow today to meet with some of the young people receiving their exam results today.
Follow along live for all the latest.
This is the last year that the SQA (Scottish Qualifications Authority) will issue qualifications - a new qualifications body called Qualifications Scotland will be created in the autumn.
The Scottish Parliament legislated for this new body before the summer recess after a number of exam results scandals over recent years.
Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “There was extensive scrutiny on this - 20 hours with the education committee and over 300 amendments, over 100 which were accepted.
“It was important politically for us to have support for this bill from the Scottish Greens and the Scottish Lib Dems.
“This body will be operational from autumn and it is fundamental to have teachers’ voices at the heart of this.
“I know from my own experience working in a school the frustration the profession has with the SQA, and that was amplified during the pandemic.”
She said she recognises the criticisms that this is a re-hash of the SQA, but says those criticising it need to look at the number of amendments that were passed in Holyrood in creating this body.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth has wished Scotland’s young people “good luck” on BBC Good Morning Scotland.
She said: “Last year we saw challenging results and I reflected on that this time last year.
“But we need to be mindful that this is a pandemic generation, these young people experienced lockdown which disrupted their education.
“That has impacted on what we’ve seen in attainment, but there is evidence of recovery.
“The data show there is a real improvement in literacy and numeracy in primary schools and we are closing the attainment gap on those leaving school and going onto positive destinations.”
Ms Gilruth admitted the overall poverty-related attainment gap did “slightly widen” last year, but warned the public not to draw “direct comparisons” with last year’s cohort due to different marking guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
She added: “We are committed to continuing our work on closing the attainment gap but I am in no way shirking the challenges of the Covid pandemic and austerity on our schools.”
Unfortunately Storm Floris means some students will have to wait longer for their results to arrive.
Deliveries to young people in the Outer Hebrides, Orkney and Shetland will all have delays to their postal delivery due to the “adverse weather”. Those in other areas may also face delays at short notice.
A spokesperson for the SQA said: “Due to the widespread disruption caused by Storm Floris, Royal Mail has confirmed that there will be delays to the delivery of SQA results in several parts of Scotland.
“In particular, we know deliveries to the Outer Hebrides, Orkney and Shetland will be delayed due to the adverse weather.
“Further localised delays to deliveries may occur at short notice.
“If any affected candidates wish to know their results, they should contact their school or college in the first instance who should be able to help them.
“Alternatively, learners can submit an enquiry via our website at www.sqa.org.uk/learnerenquiry and their query will be responded to by our team after 12pm on Tuesday 5 August.
“We are not anticipating any impact on the MySQA text and email service.”
It is now 8am - those who have signed up to do so will now start getting their exam results over texts and emails.
Physical certificates will also be posted through their letterboxes throughout the day.
Good luck to everyone receiving their results today!
More than 7,000 teachers and college lecturers marked this year’s exam papers.
Training was given to them before marking began, and they were grouped into small teams with a team leader to ensure consistency and to monitor standards.
After the papers were all marked, grade boundary meetings were held for each subject. If an exam was deemed easier or harder than previous years, the grade boundaries will change.
Grades were then awarded after this process.
Those who have signed up to MySQA will receive their results by text or email at 8am on Tuesday.
Those who have signed up for this service, but are on holiday abroad will only receive these texts if they have set up their phone to work outside the UK.
Otherwise physical certificates will be posted out by first-class post throughout the day.
The SQA exam results in numbers
- 147,000 young people will receive their results today
- 132,000 learners sat an exam this spring
- 2 million exam papers have been marked
- 480 schools, colleges and training centres had young people sitting qualifications
