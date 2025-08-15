Scotland's real-life 'Sisterhood of Traveling Pants' should be an inspiration to all

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants... We’re all obviously different sizes and different heights, but it just somehow manages to fit every child.”

For those unfamiliar with the books and films, the ‘pants’ in question are American pants – ie trousers, not a form of undergarment – and they magically fit four friends despite each being a different size. Now, it appears, Scotland has a different, but real-life version, which could perhaps be called ‘The Siblinghood of the Travelling School Blazer’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5-year-old Ellis McNeill (right) started school at Stobhill Primary School yesterday, wearing the same blazer his mum (right) wore on her first day thirty years ago. | Jane Carmichael/ Katie McNeill

This cherished family heirloom was specially made in 1995 to fit Katie McNeill, now a 35-year-old teacher, because of her small size. It has been worn by 18 different children, family and friends, in five different Midlothian schools, with Ellis McNeill, five, becoming the latest to do so when he started at Stobhill Primary School in Gorebridge this week.