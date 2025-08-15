Scotland's real-life 'Sisterhood of Traveling Pants' should be an inspiration to all
“It’s like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants... We’re all obviously different sizes and different heights, but it just somehow manages to fit every child.”
For those unfamiliar with the books and films, the ‘pants’ in question are American pants – ie trousers, not a form of undergarment – and they magically fit four friends despite each being a different size. Now, it appears, Scotland has a different, but real-life version, which could perhaps be called ‘The Siblinghood of the Travelling School Blazer’.
This cherished family heirloom was specially made in 1995 to fit Katie McNeill, now a 35-year-old teacher, because of her small size. It has been worn by 18 different children, family and friends, in five different Midlothian schools, with Ellis McNeill, five, becoming the latest to do so when he started at Stobhill Primary School in Gorebridge this week.
Once upon a time, such care for a blazer would not have been particularly remarkable. But at a time when clothes are made not to last but for a quick sale, such longevity really does seem magical. Hopefully, one day, we will all fall under its spell.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.