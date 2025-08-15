Scotland's real-life 'Sisterhood of Traveling Pants' should be an inspiration to all

Over 30 years, the same school blazer has been worn by 18 different children, family and friends, in five different Midlothian schools
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 15th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

“It’s like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants... We’re all obviously different sizes and different heights, but it just somehow manages to fit every child.”

For those unfamiliar with the books and films, the ‘pants’ in question are American pants – ie trousers, not a form of undergarment – and they magically fit four friends despite each being a different size. Now, it appears, Scotland has a different, but real-life version, which could perhaps be called ‘The Siblinghood of the Travelling School Blazer’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
5-year-old Ellis McNeill (right) started school at Stobhill Primary School yesterday, wearing the same blazer his mum (right) wore on her first day thirty years ago.placeholder image
5-year-old Ellis McNeill (right) started school at Stobhill Primary School yesterday, wearing the same blazer his mum (right) wore on her first day thirty years ago. | Jane Carmichael/ Katie McNeill

This cherished family heirloom was specially made in 1995 to fit Katie McNeill, now a 35-year-old teacher, because of her small size. It has been worn by 18 different children, family and friends, in five different Midlothian schools, with Ellis McNeill, five, becoming the latest to do so when he started at Stobhill Primary School in Gorebridge this week.

Once upon a time, such care for a blazer would not have been particularly remarkable. But at a time when clothes are made not to last but for a quick sale, such longevity really does seem magical. Hopefully, one day, we will all fall under its spell.

Related topics:SchoolsClothes
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice