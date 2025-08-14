Rebecca ended up winning an engineering award in a UK-wide competition with 70,000 entrants.

A Glasgow schoolgirl has been recognised by TIME for her invention of solar-powered backpacks for homeless people on the streets of the city.

Rebecca Young, now 12, was asked during a club at school to come up with an idea focused on helping people when she was 11-years-old.

She realised how cold it gets during the winter and made the decision to create a solar-powered backpack with an electric blanket inside for homeless people on the streets of Glasgow.

Then, she even ended up winning an engineering award in a UK-wide competition with 70,000 entrants.

Ms Young has now been recognised by TIME on their first-ever Girls of the Year list as one of 10 young leaders across the world who are inspiring their communities.

The list, curated by TIME’s editorial team, has been made possible by the LEGO Group and sees the ten leaders pictured as LEGO minifigures.

Other honourees include Rutendo Shadaya, 17, an advocate for young authors in New Zealand; Coco Yoshizawa, 15, an Olympic gold-medalist in Japan; Valerie Chiu, 15, a global science educator in China; Zoé Clauzure, 15, an anti-bullying crusader in France; Clara Proksch, 12, a scientist prioritizing child safety in Germany; Ivanna Richards, 17, a racing driver shattering stereotypes in Mexico; Kornelia Wieczorek, 17, a biotech innovator in Poland; Defne Özcan, 17, a trailblazing pilot in Turkey; and Naomi S. DeBerry, 12, an organ donation advocate and children’s book author in the United States.

Rebecca Young has been recognised by TIME for her invention of solar-powered backpacks. | TIME and the LEGO Group

Ms Young researched different types of solar panels, wiring, and batteries, and drew up a detailed blueprint for her backpack.

The engineering firm Thales, which sponsored the competition, subsequently manufactured 30 of the blankets which were distributed to a homeless shelter in Glasgow earlier this year.

There are now plans to make 120 more.

Her mother, Louise, says she is “very proud” of Rebecca’s hard work.

Meanwhile, Rebecca added: “It helped me see a different aspect of engineering, and how it could actually help people.

“That definitely helped inspire me.”

When asked how it felt to be recognised as one of TIME’s Girls of the Year, she said: "It’s a huge honour and it makes me feel like the things I care about can make a difference."

Rebecca, bottom left, pictured among other girls on the list on the cover of TIME. | TIME and the LEGO Group

TIME’s Senior Editor Dayana Sarkisova said: “These girls are part of a generation that's reshaping what leadership looks like today.

“Their generation understands that change doesn't require waiting for adulthood - it starts with seeing problems and refusing to accept them as permanent.