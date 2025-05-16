Scotland's ferry fiasco approaching cost of one of most expensive ocean liners ever built

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SNP has always been a bit coy about the rising cost to the taxpayer of the apparently simple task of building two ferries. Expected to set us back some £97 million, the price and the nationalists’ bashfulness have risen dramatically over the decade since the vessels were commissioned.

In the Scottish Parliament, Conservative leader Russell Findlay quizzed John Swinney about whether reports that the final bill would reach £460m were true. “I can’t be definitive...” the First Minister replied, blaming a “risk contingency” that “depends on the sequence of events”.

Work on the MV Glen Rosa is not now expected to be completed until spring next year (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

This answer, Findlay rightly suggested, was “deeply concerning”. Given the Scottish Government owns the shipyard, the organisation that owns the ferries and the ferry company, CalMac, one might think they’d have a better idea.