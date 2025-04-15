Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are few better places to be at Easter than the Scottish islands with their white beaches, sea views and new-born lambs. That is, if you can actually get there.

From Lewis to Arran, there will be families waiting to see their loved ones but knowing that the aged ferries our island communities rely on could all too easily break down.

CalMac sailings have become so unreliable that between January 2022 and March 2023, there were only seven days where ferries ran fully to schedule, new figures revealed.

For every returning son or daughter who doesn’t see their parents, there are the tourists who don’t spend money in island shops, postponed business meetings and patients who can’t get to hospital.

Rally on South Uist

For island communities, ferries are nothing less than a lifeline. I heard this loud and clear at the rally I attended in South Uist, where local businesses demanded reliable services after years of cancellations and delays.

There, the South Uist Business Impact Group says only half of the original timetabled service has gone ahead in the last year, with the remainder cancelled or replaced with a last-minute contingency service. A journey that should take three-and-a-half hours and accommodate 900 people can take up to eight hours, with just 45 passengers, they report.

Meanwhile, on Arran, islanders were told a long-awaited ferry, out of action since February last year and due to return this April, will be delayed by another month.

Nowhere is the gap between the SNP’s rhetoric and reality bigger than when it comes to ferries. The Scottish Government has squandered the opportunity to create a ferry fleet fit for the future.

When it sourced ferries from Ferguson Marine, it botched the commissioning process, leading to huge delays and cost overruns. Now, it’s building new ships abroad.

Remember the SNP slogan ‘Stronger for Scotland’? Well we are Stronger for Turkey and Stronger for Poland now. Adding insult to injury, the SNP government increased ferry prices by 10 per cent – something even the operators hadn’t asked for.

Fundamental reform required

Part of the issue is the way the Scottish Government divides the responsibility for procuring and running ferries between CalMac, the procurement quango CMAL and Transport Scotland.

Scottish Labour has called for a fundamental reform of governance structures, in order to improve accountability and strengthen the voice of islanders and workers. That might end a situation where the SNP government can appoint a CalMac chair who has never actually visited the islands most affected by the absence of proper governance.

Scottish Labour has also called for a resilience fund to compensate businesses affected by the disruption and withdrawal of ferry services, paid for by penalties imposed on CalMac by Transport Scotland. I’m glad the Transport Secretary has finally listened and acted, but it feels like too little too late.

Our island communities need their lifeline services to be reliable. The SNP’s challenge is to get that right rather than compensating for failure.

No one would think it acceptable if the Edinburgh-Glasgow train suddenly doubled its journey time, ran with one carriage rather than 20, or suddenly headed off to Stirling instead.

With scenery this stunning on our doorstep, we’ve all got an interest in making sure there’s a ferry heading to the islands sometime soon.